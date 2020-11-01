A McDowell tradition: Bakers celebrate 50 years of service

Editor's note: The Baker family is celebrating 50 years of serving the community. We asked them tell us about how it all started.
***
In 1939, farmer Wylie Baker and his wife, Nellie, opened a dry good store at the intersection of Sugar Hill Road and Goose Creek Road. Thus began a long history of the Baker family opening and operating stores in the Providence area of the county.
Wylie and Nellie sold the store in 1955 and retired. In 1967, their son, George, opened Baker’s Swifty just below the original location, which he sold in 1969 and which eventually became known as Double R Convenience.
In 1970, a third generation of the Baker family, George Baker Jr., decided he would like to try the store business. He talked his father into putting up the his house as collateral, and built a store known as Baker’s Market and Service beside the original store. It officially opened on Jan. 2, 1971. There were now three stores within 500 feet of one another.
George Sr.’s other son, Paul, who was in Fort Polk, La., at the time, received a letter asking if he would like to enter the partnership. When Paul returned home, he threw his hat into the ring somewhat reluctantly, and paid his portion.
Paul landed a job he wanted at Duke Power. So, in the early days, George Jr., worked fulltime and Paul worked at Duke Power fulltime and at the garage part-time. The two brothers continued paying their debt to their father, and George Sr., decided to leave the store business.
The store was called a market, but it and others like it eventually became known as convenience stores. The market had two full-service gas pumps. The price for regular at that time was 28.9 cents per gallon. High-test was 30.9 cents. There was one service lift with no roof over it, and it was used for changing oil and installing recap tires. The price for a recap was $19.95 with a re-cappable trade-in tire.
By June, 1973, the business was growing, and decisions had to be made. The brothers were in debt for the store and their homes. Duke Power was a great company to work for with a great retirement plan, but the store really needed two fulltime people. The brothers estimated they could each take home $100 per week. Paul made the hard decision to go fulltime with George and leave Duke Power, even though he was making plans to marry the former Frances Calhoun and start a family.
Support Local Journalism
Things were changing in the economy as well. The oil embargo limited the availability of gas and pushed prices to more than 50 cents per gallon. But business continued to grow. The auto lift was enclosed and the market was expanded to twice its previous size. The two brothers’ families expanded, too, with each having two children.
George sold his share of the business to Paul in 1981. Frances left her stay-at-home job and became the store clerk. Their son, Ivan, had just started kindergarten and 3-year-old son Nathan came to work with his mom.
As time went on, the business hired some help for both the inside and outside operations. Over the next 10 years, three more service bays were added. The full-service days came to an end, but many ladies in the community still expected Paul to pump their gas. Paul actually enjoyed the days of pumping gas and cleaning windshields. He built many long-lasting relationships at the gas pumps.
Ivan and Nathan were expected to come in at an early age to sweep, clean, stock shelves and change oil and tires, so the business truly became a family affair.
The tire business flourished, but space was limited. Many of the tires were stored in old school buses at the rear of the store. Paul had long had a dream of a garage under one roof with heat. He drew a plan on an old piece of cardboard and studied it over and over. After acquiring some land nearby, Paul got a loan approved and the current Baker’s Automotive at 4189 Sugar Hill Rd. became a reality.
Both Nathan and Ivan left the business for short periods to pursue other interests. Nathan spent six years in the N.C. Highway Patrol and then returned. Randy and Lisa Parker of City Tire in downtown Marion were interested in selling their business, so Nathan and his wife Autumn went on to expand and operate Baker’s City Tire at 546 East Court St. Ivan recently returned to the Sugar Hill location after following his heart to minister at Nebo Crossing for the last five years. Ivan’s wife, Crystal, though not involved with the business fulltime, is always a help as the technology has advanced.
Recently, two of Paul’s grandsons have started helping in the garages. Nathan and Autumn’s son, Blade, helps at the East Court location; Ivan and Crystal’s son, Ian, helps at the Sugar Hill garage. Grandchildren Cass and Morgan will soon join them, so three generations of Bakers will be on board.
As we celebrate the 50th year of Baker’s Market and Service, now doing business as Baker’s Automotive and Baker’s City Tire, the family would like to say thank you to all the fine people of McDowell County and surrounding counties. Many of you have been with us for the entire 50 years. Paul has been able to serve four generations of families, and that is something we have never taken for granted.
Our goal has been to run an honest business and always do a good job. There have been failures, and we ask your forgiveness if we have failed you. Our motto has always been “We promise to satisfy.” Let us know if we haven’t, and we will make it up to you. We have sought to put God first, and serving and pleasing our customers is a part of that.
We give thanks to the families that have helped make this possible, but most of all, we thank our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Without his sacrifice, that paid the penalty for our sins, and gave us mercy, grace and peace, none of this would have been possible. Christ has made all this possible and then given us a home in Heaven when we leave. It is a joy serving you.
In the words of Vance Havner, “All this! And Heaven, too.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!