A McDowell tradition: Bakers celebrate 50 years of service

Recently, two of Paul’s grandsons have started helping in the garages. Nathan and Autumn’s son, Blade, helps at the East Court location; Ivan and Crystal’s son, Ian, helps at the Sugar Hill garage. Grandchildren Cass and Morgan will soon join them, so three generations of Bakers will be on board.

As we celebrate the 50th year of Baker’s Market and Service, now doing business as Baker’s Automotive and Baker’s City Tire, the family would like to say thank you to all the fine people of McDowell County and surrounding counties. Many of you have been with us for the entire 50 years. Paul has been able to serve four generations of families, and that is something we have never taken for granted.

Our goal has been to run an honest business and always do a good job. There have been failures, and we ask your forgiveness if we have failed you. Our motto has always been “We promise to satisfy.” Let us know if we haven’t, and we will make it up to you. We have sought to put God first, and serving and pleasing our customers is a part of that.