Column: Matilda and I have established a rapport

Well, I missed it! Feb. 20 was Love Your Pet Day for the U.S. Of course, since last October, if you read my column, you know I’ve had a few serious distractions; however, our sweet cat Matilda (who is now just my cat Matilda) certainly deserves to be loved and appreciated.

She is definitely loved, and now almost seven months after losing the love of my life, I’m beginning to find some normalcy in the days, so let me tell you more about Matilda.

You’ve already met her, I think, through a previous column, so hopefully, you remember she was a feral cat when she “adopted” us in 2020. Since then, she has graduated from my homemade fortress on the patio (we have coyotes) to the garage at night, then to the closed-off living room and finally, per hubby Sam’s orders (his itchy eyes and drippy nose not withstanding) the “run of the house.”

As you may remember from my previous column, Matilda and Sam became the best of buddies. She didn’t flare up his allergies as did Max, our previous cat who also adopted us, and Matilda learned quickly, as some females can do, just how to wrap Sam around her cute, white paw. They had a wonderful love affair until Sam’s leaving in October 2021, so, although Matilda liked me, the food and water girl, I wasn’t certain she would make the transition from adoring Sam to being my loving companion.

Well, in the last six months, Matilda and I have established a wonderful rapport, mostly due to her adjusting more to being less a feral cat and more one who feels safe in her environment, so I will tell you about this wonderful girl who has blessed my spirit and lessened my grief.

When, at Sam’s invitation, Matilda had the “run” of the house, she was still a bit timid and somewhat fearful. However, as time passed and she became more comfortable with the house, she began to relax and choose her favorite spaces. She liked staying in the den with us; however, early on, she wasn’t allowed upstairs where the bedrooms are. After Sam, however, she stuck to me like glue.

Of course, I had no qualms about having her upstairs and quickly made her a sleeping place on the bed, which she claimed the first night I was alone in the house, and she’s slept there ever since. However, now that some time has passed without Sweet Sam, she is more flexible in her sleeping habits. Occasionally, she’ll sleep on a rug inside my bedroom clothes closet, or she’ll sleep on the stool at the foot of the bed.

However, she’s always with me, one place or the other, and she usually reminds me when bedtime comes. She always slept downstairs until Sam’s leaving, and since then, she comes upstairs with me. Recently, she comes into the bedroom for water and a snack and often will sleep in a chair in the upstairs hallway just outside my bedroom door.

Unfortunately, I have vivid dreams or nightmares if I sleep on my back, so sweet hubby was always the one to wake me in one fashion or another. Now, when the bad dreams come, I wake up to Matilda’s sitting on my chest meowing. How amazing is that?

National pet month is in May. Consider choosing a best friend and adopting a pet. We chose our several dogs; however, two amazing cats have adopted us and blessed our lives immeasurably.

After all this time, Matilda is finally getting in my lap for an extended time while we watch some silly something on TV at night. However, when she’s had enough, she lets me know its bedtime, and she’s ready to go upstairs.

This sweet cat has been a life saver for me in so many ways. When she first came, I was terrified to keep her since I knew if something happened to her, I absolutely could not survive another loss. However, I’m beginning to put a bit of faith in the idea that loss is part of living; we should not allow fear of loss to deny ourselves the blessings of love for and companionship with another person or animal. April 30 is “Adopt a Pet Day.” Need I say more?

Contact Barbara McKinney at bwmckinney164@yahoo.com.