Aug 27, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 There will be lots of vendors selling Sasquatch-elated merchandise during the WNC Bigfoot Festival on Saturday. This photo is from last year's festival. Kds pose for a photo with Bigfoot at the 2025 WNC Bigfoot Festival. MIKE CONLEY PHOTOS, MCDOWELL NEWS FILE Attendees at the 2025 WNC Bigfoot Festival. Related to this story Most Popular UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters Two Old Fort firefighters were injured in the crash. They were transported by McDowell County EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A blood moon is rising in western North Carolina. Here's when you should look up "Blood moon" is a nickname given to total lunar eclipses due to the red or orangish appearance of the moon during an eclipse. Erasing Carolinas history? Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order At least 100 signs have already been censored in 41 National Park Service sites around the country. Marion's WNC Bigfoot Festival is upon us. Here's everything you need to know for the weekend. See the schedule of events, from the Bigfoot Dash 5K to the Bigfoot calling contest. Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast For some, they’re simply fun to read. Others swear by the weather forecasts in the straw-colored cover of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, published …