Nov 17, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Tony "Loco" Soto spars with LaVonte Earley at Loco Soto Boxing in Hickory in preparation for a bare knuckles title fight in 2024. JASON KOON, RECORD FILE Related to this story Most Popular Missing Black Mountain man found dead in Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday His body was found just before noon on Tuesday about a quarter of a mile down the trail from the Pine Gap Trailhead, in the Pisgah National Forest. Missing UNC Greensboro student found dead near Tom's Creek Falls in Marion Law enforcement began searching the area on Wednesday when the student's truck was found near the entrance of the falls. Missing Greensboro person last seen in McDowell County. Deputies searching forest Elise Grabda's pickup truck was found near a hiking area in Marion on Wednesday. See which McDowell healthcare facility was named among the top 5% in the nation For the CarePartners McDowell team, the national recognition is a reflection of what matters most: providing exceptional care close to home, w… Givens’ Clinchfield Mill project in Marion receives $1.25 million grant for affordable housing When completed, the old Clinchfield mill building will have 141 apartments. That usually equates to 180 people, depending on how many couples …