Nov 10, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Zoey Carroll goes upside down while practicing for a wakeboarding competition. EMILY CARROLL PHOTOS Zoey Carroll (center) celebrates her wakeboarding junior pro world championship in August. Related to this story Most Popular Republicans win all the local races in McDowell County in 2026 elections During the 2026 elections for McDowell County, Republicans again won in all the local races for the County Commission and the Board of Education. Could a data center bring more revenue to McDowell County? This local leader says yes During the 2026 election, voters in McDowell County soundly rejected an increase in the sales tax. But a data center could bring additional re… Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 The Mebane Buc-ee's store will feature 120 gas pumps, as well as 200 full- and 100 part-time employees. It represents a $60 million to $70 mil… East Marion, Blue Ridge or Marion Global? Residents can vote on new school name McDowell County residents are voting to decide which should be the name for the new school to replace both Marion Elementary and Eastfield Glo… Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos The Carolina Panthers are officially on tilt, having now lost their last three games.