May 21, 2026 22 mins ago 0 1 of 2 The Juneteenth pageant will take place on Thursday, June 18. SUBMITTED PHOTO A previous Juneteenth celebration. BRITTANY PANNELL Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal "... the McDowell County Board of Commissioners opposes broad constitutional or statutory limitations that would unnecessarily restrict county… Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR A Carolina Panthers great might see some greatness in one of the organization's latest draft picks. NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know He passed out during pregame warmups before Stuart Cramer’s state quarterfinal game at Burns on Friday, and he was unable to be revived. Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road No charges have been filed in the shooting. State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader “A child wrote you a letter. And the teacher in you wrote back to call his teachers liars,” Garrett said. “That is not a policy disagreement. …