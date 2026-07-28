Jul 28, 2026 Jul 28, 2026 0 Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs The sheriff's office received a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services about a child being neglected Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods He said he had the idea at 6 p.m. on July 19. By 7 p.m., he was buying plywood, and he "pulled an all-nighter" painting the unusual looking raccoon. Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? A town meeting brought new ideas to light for the property. North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate There are, however, a number of concerns about the hunt, many of them encapsulated by Old Fort resident Tori McKinney. Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week “We didn't have any intentions of going in there and putting a Western-themed restaurant in there, but it just kind of spoke to us,” Wesley Ab…