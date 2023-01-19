 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

