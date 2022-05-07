Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Marion, NC
