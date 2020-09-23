What applicants need

Following is a list of items needed in order to complete the application and interview. Failure to provide all of the information means the applicant will not be allowed to complete the process at that time.

 A driver’s license or other form of picture ID

 Proof of ALL income in the house (paycheck stub, child support, Pell grant, SSI/disability, etc.)

 Most recent bills (or copies of them) to include: rent/house payment, car payment, car insurance, electric, water/sewer, telephone/cell phones, cable/satellite/internet, child care, medical, credit cards/loans

 An estimate of how much is spent on gas and groceries per month

 Children’s clothes sizes (shirts, pants and shoes) and a few ideas of what they want for Christmas

 Names and phone numbers of two references (CANNOT be family members)