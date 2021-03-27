The search for more in the 1944 bomber crash in western North Carolina

Twenty-five or so years ago, in the back of the newspaper building where old furniture and outdated equipment too cumbersome to haul out are stored, I rifled through an abandoned desk to see what treasures I could find.

Among the black-and-white-photos of people and places from long ago, I discovered a yellowed clipping that told a tragic and harrowing tale of what occurred on June 13, 1944 in a rugged section of McDowell County.

“Ten crew members of an army bomber were killed Tuesday night when the plane crashed and burned…north of Pleasant Gardens around 11 o’clock, army air force officials disclosed yesterday.

“The plane was identified as a B-24 bomber on a combat training flight from Chatham Field, Savannah, Ga., and bodies of eight men have been recovered at this time. Officials said that a normal crew of the bomber was 10 men and soldiers from the air forces were searching for the two remaining bodies.”

There was nothing else about the crash in the desk. No follow up clippings. No photos. I searched through dusty bound editions – those are hardback versions of a year or six months of papers compiled for the sake of history – but I turned up nothing else. I saved the lone clipping, hoping one day I could learn more.