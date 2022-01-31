Youth basketball
- Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The East McDowell Middle School Trojans fell just short of pulling out the perfect season on Wednesday, losing 38-36 against Walter Johnson in…
- Updated
The A.C. Reynolds Rockets had too much size, too much athleticism and too much Rakease Passmore.
- Updated
The McDowell Titan wrestling team finished in a solid second place in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference wrestling tournament Saturday.
- Updated
BAKERSVILLE – With the help of three players scoring in double figures, the McDowell Titans earned a 63-57 victory Wednesday night at Mitchell…
- Updated
Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.
- Updated
Denver Nuggets (25-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, third in the Eastern Conference)
- Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans have staged their share of comeback efforts this season, but comebacks can’t happen if you can’t put the ball in the basket.
- Updated
BAKERSVILLE – The McDowell Lady Titans jayvees cruised to a 49-23 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell High School.
- Updated
It was a tough afternoon for McDowell High School’s two junior varsity basketball teams on Monday as they lost a pair of contests to A.C. Reynolds.
- Updated
BAKERSVILLE – Being able to put the ball in the basket seems to be an unusually difficult task currently for the McDowell Lady Titans.