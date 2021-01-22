What are we doing? COVID-19 decimating NWC basketball programs

There are seven schools, and therefore 14 varsity basketball programs, in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Currently, only 10 of them are allowed to take the floor.
The rest are in quarantine because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Headed into the weekend, the boys’ and girls’ teams at Freedom, the Hickory girls and the Alexander Central boys are locked down thanks to the pandemic. The South Caldwell girls just returned from quarantine this week.
This should surprise no one. What did we think was going to happen?
When the season began Jan. 5, our state was already trending upward in COVID infections, and McDowell was being hit particularly hard. We went from 558 positive tests in November to 1,280 in December. The Christmas holidays have apparently exacerbated the problem. Through Thursday, the county had reported 916 cases in January (unofficially) and was on pace to exceed the December total.
Burke, Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties have been similarly affected.
Thanks to science, we know how COVID-19 spreads. We understand airborne particles expelled from the lungs of infected people are the principal mechanism in its propagation. We also know basketball is a strenuous sport with lots of close, personal contact between players. Most of the basketball teams in the conference have practiced good mask discipline. Others, to put it mildly, have not.
And so, with high school athletes battling through 32 minutes at a time of intense cardiovascular activity in tight quarters with players from other counties, the virus is practically leaping from team to team.
All this prompts an obvious question: What are we doing?
So far, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s efforts to contain the spread have been solid, based on common sense and the direction of state and local health professionals. The NCHSAA’s decision to shut down spring sports last year when the coronavirus began to proliferate was a courageous one. It was the right call.
Somebody’s going to have to make another one, and soon.
Nobody wants to disappoint the kids. It was heartbreaking when student-athletes saw their seasons end almost as soon as they began last March. Making the decision to shut things down again would break just as many hearts. But it has to be done, at least until things start to get better.
Unlike last year’s lockdown, this one might actually have a happy ending.
Although the vaccine rollout has been predictably slow, the promise of widespread inoculations is still on the horizon. We’re going to beat this monster in the near future. We could start playing ball again later in the school year, picking up where we left off on the schedule. We’ve already planned to begin all the other sports in the late winter and early spring anyway. Adding one more to the mix wouldn’t make the logistical conundrum appreciably more perplexing than it already is.
But we can’t keep playing b-ball and expect the virus to back off on the full-court press.
And regardless of what your personal beliefs about the pandemic are, you have to admit this much: If limiting the spread of COVID-19 is the goal here, letting high school kids play basketball is not the way to achieve it.
Locally, we’ve been pretty lucky so far. McDowell has avoided the virus at the varsity level with the exception of a few individual cases, although the junior varsity boys’ team is currently quarantined. Local schools, however, haven’t reopened after the holiday break, and will be closed for at least another week. After that, they’ll try and open, but could close again on a case-by-case basis if things get even worse.
If we aren’t even letting youngsters physically appear in a classroom, how can we allow them to play 50 or 60 possessions of post defense against total strangers a couple or three times a week?
The simple answer is we can’t.
Otherwise, “What are we doing?” is going to turn into “What have we done?”