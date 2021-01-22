What are we doing? COVID-19 decimating NWC basketball programs

And so, with high school athletes battling through 32 minutes at a time of intense cardiovascular activity in tight quarters with players from other counties, the virus is practically leaping from team to team.

All this prompts an obvious question: What are we doing?

So far, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s efforts to contain the spread have been solid, based on common sense and the direction of state and local health professionals. The NCHSAA’s decision to shut down spring sports last year when the coronavirus began to proliferate was a courageous one. It was the right call.

Somebody’s going to have to make another one, and soon.

Nobody wants to disappoint the kids. It was heartbreaking when student-athletes saw their seasons end almost as soon as they began last March. Making the decision to shut things down again would break just as many hearts. But it has to be done, at least until things start to get better.

Unlike last year’s lockdown, this one might actually have a happy ending.