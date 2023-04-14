Just two days after suffering a tough road loss at Enka High School, the McDowell Titans showed a lot of grit on the diamond and with the help of some late-inning heroics pulled off an important 5-4 victory over the Jets at Titan Field.

Ahead by just a two-run margin after five innings, Enka (4-10, 2-6) was hard to put away and played like a team much better than their record would indicate. They scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, forcing McDowell starting pitcher Kyson Rinnert (6 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 7 K’s, 2 BB) out of the game due to pitch count. Rinnert exited with two outs in the top of the seventh with a hard-luck no decision.

Sophomore Jacob Davis, after catching Rinnert’s outing, took the mound and recorded one strikeout, showing no fatigue from a long game behind the plate.

That strikeout was very important in that the Titans bats came through in the last half inning to pull out the win and earn a season split with the Jets.

“I like the way we played tonight. We had a lot more intensity out there and we got on and off the field,” said McDowell coach Alex Smith.

“I think that intensity helped us the most offensively. We got out there and swung the bats and made things happen.”

McDowell had 13 hits in total but the final one turned out to be the most important. Rinnert walked to begin the seventh off Enka relief pitcher Tanner Stewart.

After a strikeout by Zack Whitson and a fly out by Hunter Byerly it was up to left fielder Matthew Spivey and the senior delivered with his only hit of the night. After taking a ball on the first pitch and fouling off the second pitch of the at-bat, Spivey served a ground ball past Enka’s third basemen and into left field for the game winner, scoring Rinnert from second.

All nine batters in the McDowell (9-5, 5-1) got a hit in the victory with four of them picking up two hits apiece. Byerly had a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the second that gave the Titans a 3-2 lead at the time. Davis (2-for-3) had a double for the only other extra-base hit of the game.

Shortstop Braden Beck had two base hits in four at bats and Rinnert also had a two-hit outing, driving in a run and scoring once.

Eli Elliott, Isaac Gilliland (RBI), Whitson, who was the designated hitter, and right fielder Noah Higgins added a hit apiece in the victory.

McDowell has a big test ahead of them on Tuesday as they host T.C. Roberson (10-5, 5-0) in the first game of the weekly series.

The Rams as recent as two weeks ago were ranked in the MaxPreps National Top 25 Rankings and had dominated league opponents to this point, outscoring the competition by a 60-5 clip. The goal for the Titans going into next week is to just focus on the matters they have control over.

“For us it’s not about preparing for Roberson but instead preparing for us,” said Smith. “They are a great program and have a lot of good arms. We just need to go out and do the things necessary to be competitive and if we can do those things maybe we have a chance to be there at the end.”

McDowell split with Roberson in 2022, that included a 5-4 victory at Titan Field on April 22 of last year.