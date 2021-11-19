Triple threat: Senior trio leads Titans into battle

10 - Jeryah Cash, Sr., G, 6-2 – “Jeryah has been a great surprise for us early in the season after not being with the team as a junior. Long, athletic guard that can really lock people down on the defensive end. He has been a great addition to our team early in the year as a player that brings enthusiasm and energy to the practices and games. He plays as hard as he can when he’s in and is the team’s biggest cheerleader on the sideline. He has a very good basketball IQ and has really picked up quickly on what we are trying to do after being away from the program last season.”

12 - Ashton Burnette, Jr., G, 6-0 – “Ashton has spent a great deal of time in the offseason working on his game. He is a player that helps us when he plays to his strengths, while still developing his game. Ashton is at his best as a high-energy player, who defends and rebounds at his position, and looks to finish at the basket in the open court and take open shots in range. Must stay mentally into the game and what the team is trying to do on both ends to be successful.”