Tough week for Lady Titans ends with loss to Asheville

The McDowell Lady Titans finished off a tough week on the court this week, losing at Asheville High Thursday night in three games.

The Lady Cougars squeezed out a 25-23 win in the first game. McDowell had a chance in the second game tied at 19 with Asheville, but a six-point burst by the home team ended the threat.

That momentum spread over into the third game where the Lady Cougars mounted a pair of sustained scoring runs to win 25-15.

With the loss, McDowell’s losing streak extends to six matches. McDowell is 0-6 overall and 0-3 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The Lady Titans return home Monday with a non-conference match against Draughn.