Tough week for Lady Titans ends with loss to Asheville
Tough week for Lady Titans ends with loss to Asheville

  Updated
Tough week for Lady Titans ends with loss to Asheville

McDowell's Gracie Rice serves during a recent match. McDowell fell to Asheville 3-0 Thursday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans finished off a tough week on the court this week, losing at Asheville High Thursday night in three games.

The Lady Cougars squeezed out a 25-23 win in the first game. McDowell had a chance in the second game tied at 19 with Asheville, but a six-point burst by the home team ended the threat.

That momentum spread over into the third game where the Lady Cougars mounted a pair of sustained scoring runs to win 25-15.

With the loss, McDowell’s losing streak extends to six matches. McDowell is 0-6 overall and 0-3 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The Lady Titans return home Monday with a non-conference match against Draughn.

