Top of the mountain: McMann inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Sara McMann’s career on the wrestling mat began in late fall, 1994, in the mat room at McDowell High School. Nearly three decades later, it has led her to the absolute pinnacle of the sport.

McMann, a 1998 MHS graduate, was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, OK., last week. She and three other wrestlers were honored as distinguished members of the hall of fame. McMann and Clarissa Chun became just the third and fourth female wrestlers to be inducted.

For McMann, it was a capstone to a phenomenal wrestling career.

“It was pretty awesome,” she said. “I had never really thought about the hall of fame. I did wrestling not with the thought of being a hall of famer, but to achieve my goals. To have that recognition from people I looked up to, and for my peers to think I was worthy of recognition is really an amazing feeling.”

McMann is nothing short of a pioneer in women’s wrestling. Her accomplishments in the sport are monumental, and include an Olympic silver medal in the 2004 Athens games as part of the first U.S. Olympic women’s team. Her wrestling career covered more than 15 years before she transitioned into mixed martial arts in 2010, became a top contender, and fought for the UFC title.

On the mat, McMann is a six-time U.S. Nationals champion, winning titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2007. She competed in seven world championships, winning silver in 2003 and bronze in 2005 and 2007. McMann won gold at the Pan-American Games in 2003 and 2007.

As a senior at McDowell in 1998, McMann captured the championship in her weight class in the first high school national championship tournament held by the U.S. Girls Wrestling Association. She was inducted into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

McMann asked longtime former McDowell High head coach Tim Hutchins to introduce her at the ceremony, and the coach and his wife, Mindy, drove across the country to honor that request.

McMann said it was a special moment for both herself and Hutchins.

“He was my introduction to wrestling competitively,” said McMann. “He gave me my first true taste of wrestling. I was really proud of the way he taught me character development as a person and a wrestler.

“It meant the world to both of us. He has been a huge part of my career and my life outside of wrestling.”

Hutchins and McMann have remained close throughout the years, and the coach said it was a great honor to be part of her induction.

“It meant everything,” said Hutchins. “It was just an accumulation of the whole relationship, of 28 years of being involved. It’s one of the biggest honors you can achieve. I knew she would be inducted eventually, but I had no idea I’d be up there speaking for her. It’s hard to even put into words what this means.

“It’s been such an honor to have her friendship all these years.”

It’s been a long and sometimes difficult journey for McMann.

After breaking barriers in high school, she went on to wrestle collegiately at the University of Minnesota-Morris and Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. She later earned her master’s degree as an educational specialist from Gardner-Webb College. In 1999, McMann’s family was rocked by the devastating news that her older brother Jason had been murdered.

Shortly after the 2004 Olympics, tragedy hit McMann again when she and her fiancé, NCAA All-American wrestler Steven Bickford, were involved in a vehicle crash in Colorado that took Bickford’s life.

But through it all, McMann persevered and never stopped competing. That fact didn’t surprise Hutchins at all.

“She was just so determined to prove everybody wrong, and she just loved wrestling,” he said. “She is just such a strong person.”

McMann is still competing in MMA, and has a fight scheduled against Aspen Ladd on Aug. 13 as part of UFC Fight Night 209. She and her husband, Chad Bingham, run a gym in Sacramento, CA. McMann has a daughter, Bella, who was born in 2009. She and Bingham have a son, Lucas, born in 2018.

Hutchins said he’s overjoyed to see McMann thriving.

“Just to see Sara being in such a good place in her life right now; that’s the reward,” said Hutchins. “That means the world to me. I look forward to seeing where she goes from here, because she’s still got a lot of years to give back to that sport.”

In her statement after being named to the hall of fame, McMann said she still retains the competitive fire she had in the MHS mat room.

“I want to thank the Board for voting me into the Wrestling Hall of Fame,” she wrote. “I think deep in my heart, I will always be the 14-year-old girl wrestler who was just scrapping to make my spot on the team. I was really surprised and really overwhelmed to receive this. There are so many people in 15 years of wrestling to thank, I couldn’t name them all. You know who you are. For those of you who know a little bit about my background, I have had a lot of obstacles to overcome on and off the mat. I want to thank you for helping me become a success story, not a statistic.”