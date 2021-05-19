Titans split non-conference matches

It was the Titans’ turn next, as they took three in a row. Bruin Lytle (182) pinned Rashad Medlin; Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Kyle Gaither; and Collin Campbell (220) defeated Liam Fontaine 7-2.

The see-saw action kicked in after that.

Statesville’s Steven Hamby pinned Bryson Stines at 285. McDowell’s Morgan Repasky (106) accepted a forfeit. Leo Martinez (113) then scored a 16-1 tech fall over McDowell’s Marissa Hughes. Statesville forfeited to Luke Roberts at 120, setting the stage for the decisive final match.

North Iredell 42, McDowell 33 – The Titans battled hard, but North Iredell held on for a narrow victory, thanks in large part to a pair of forfeits, one at 138 and the other at 170.

Punch pinned Chandler Barbour at 126 to start the match, and Finn followed with a pin of Avri Deaton at 132. McDowell forfeited to Noah Smith at 138.

Brycen Deaton (145) pinned Stevenson, but Burnette (152) bounced back with a pin of Bronson Leonard. Quentin Carter (160) pinned Kirby, and the Titans gave James Jackson six points at 170. McDowell starter Preston Dennison was out of town and missed the match.