Titans split non-conference matches

The McDowell Titans saw some quality competition in a tri-match at Statesville on Tuesday, winning one and losing one in non-conference action.
McDowell (9-3 overall, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) captured a hard-fought, 36-35 win over the host team but dropped a 42-33 decision to North Iredell.
The Titans are on the road tonight (Thursday) at Patton for a non-conference dual. McDowell returns to NWC action next Tuesday, hosting conference foe Freedom and non-conference opponent West Caldwell in another tri-match.
McDowell 36, Statesville 35 – The two teams traded victories in the final six weight classes and it all came down to the final bout.
The Titans’ Josh Punch (126 pounds) protected a 36-32 lead by not getting pinned, falling 10-6 to Statesville’s Parker Galliher as McDowell held onto the narrow lead.
The match began at 132, and undefeated Titans standout Toby Finn got a tough fight from Antonio Caldwell before prevailing 10-6. Statesville forfeited to Logan Laurie at 138, but then reeled off four straight victories.
Joe Dishman (145) pinned Cal Stevenson; Brixan Burgess (152) pinned Josh Burnette; Garrison Fontaine (160) pinned Hunter Kirby; and McDowell forfeited to Rashad Muhammad at 170.
It was the Titans’ turn next, as they took three in a row. Bruin Lytle (182) pinned Rashad Medlin; Jesse Barrier (195) pinned Kyle Gaither; and Collin Campbell (220) defeated Liam Fontaine 7-2.
The see-saw action kicked in after that.
Statesville’s Steven Hamby pinned Bryson Stines at 285. McDowell’s Morgan Repasky (106) accepted a forfeit. Leo Martinez (113) then scored a 16-1 tech fall over McDowell’s Marissa Hughes. Statesville forfeited to Luke Roberts at 120, setting the stage for the decisive final match.
North Iredell 42, McDowell 33 – The Titans battled hard, but North Iredell held on for a narrow victory, thanks in large part to a pair of forfeits, one at 138 and the other at 170.
Punch pinned Chandler Barbour at 126 to start the match, and Finn followed with a pin of Avri Deaton at 132. McDowell forfeited to Noah Smith at 138.
Brycen Deaton (145) pinned Stevenson, but Burnette (152) bounced back with a pin of Bronson Leonard. Quentin Carter (160) pinned Kirby, and the Titans gave James Jackson six points at 170. McDowell starter Preston Dennison was out of town and missed the match.
At 182, Lytle dropped a hard-fought, 4-3 decision to Will Akers. Barrier (195) pinned Ian Smith, but Elijah Hurt (220) defeated Campbell 7-2 and Eddie Flores (285) pinned Stines.