Titans put one in the win column

The McDowell Titans tennis team won the first four singles matches and never looked back en route to its first win of the season, a 7-2 victory over the Enka Jets on Wednesday.

McDowell (1-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, 1-2 overall) also won two of the three doubles matches against the Jets.

Top seed Kaleb Burke defeated Lucas Parker 10-3. At the second seed, Sage Deel beat Kevin Donahue 10-2. Cash Poteat clipped Pierce Wheeler 10-8 at No. 3.

Fourth seed Parker Swart edged Eli Parker 10-8. McDowell’s only singles loss came at No. 5, where Jordan Reed defeated Jose Rico-Martinez 10-5. Sixth seed Conner Shook bounced back with a 10-8 win over Enka’s Tyler Boyle.

In doubles, Burke and Jack Bryan fell to Parker and Donohue in a tiebreaker, 7-7 (7-4). Deel and Shook teamed up to beat Coleman Jones and Zach Ledford 8-2. Swart and Rico-Martinez scored an 8-2 victory over David Smith and Logan Baker.

McDowell was on the road at Asheville on Thursday, but results were not available at press time. The Titans travel to Erwin on Monday and then host A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday and T.C. Roberson on Thursday to cap off a busy week of conference competition.