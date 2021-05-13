Titans' Moore inks with Brevard

While McDowell didn’t produce massive offensive statistics, the bulk of what was produced via the passing game went Moore’s way. He finished with 413 receiving yards on 20 receptions and three receiving touchdowns, two of which went for 70-plus yards. Moore’s 68.3 yards per game easily led both the team and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, and he was on pace to break the school’s single-season record if this had been a normal season. Moore is only the second player in school history with 100-yard passing, rushing and receiving games in his career.

Moore also contributed at defensive back this spring, finishing with 31 tackles, which was fifth highest on the team. He had one interception and blocked a punt – which he then returned 10 yards for a touchdown.

“Riley is a kid that any coach would want on his team. He is very unselfish and has been a pleasure to coach,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “We sat down with Riley and talked to him about our plans to move him from quarterback to receiver. Many kids would not have handled that conversation very well, but Riley showed the kind of person that he is and his character. He was a big part in our success this year for taking on the role that he did and that has allowed him this opportunity to play at the next level. I’m proud of him.”