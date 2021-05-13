Titans' Moore inks with Brevard

The 2021 spring football season was a reinvention of sorts for senior Riley Moore.
The former quarterback converted to receiver for his senior year and had overwhelming success showing off his overall athletic skills. This conversion has opened some opportunities for Moore as he signed with Brevard College earlier this week.
Moore is the first Titan varsity senior to sign after the team finished the truncated 2021 spring season last month at 3-3. His recruitment really picked up after the conclusion and a recent visit to the Transylvania County campus turned out to be the dealmaker for Moore.
“I started communicating with the coaches a couple months ago and it really picked up after our football season ended,” said Moore, “and then, once I visited campus, I felt like this was a place that I wanted to go.”
Moore specially likes the small town feel Brevard has compared to other schools.
“It’s like having a school inside a small community like we have here in McDowell County,” he said. “I really like the small-town feel of Brevard. That’s definitely something that appeals to me.”
Moore, a 6-foot, 170-pounder, was an important piece to the Titans success as they finished with the highest winning percentage since 2012. He was an All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference selection at receiver.
While McDowell didn’t produce massive offensive statistics, the bulk of what was produced via the passing game went Moore’s way. He finished with 413 receiving yards on 20 receptions and three receiving touchdowns, two of which went for 70-plus yards. Moore’s 68.3 yards per game easily led both the team and the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, and he was on pace to break the school’s single-season record if this had been a normal season. Moore is only the second player in school history with 100-yard passing, rushing and receiving games in his career.
Moore also contributed at defensive back this spring, finishing with 31 tackles, which was fifth highest on the team. He had one interception and blocked a punt – which he then returned 10 yards for a touchdown.
“Riley is a kid that any coach would want on his team. He is very unselfish and has been a pleasure to coach,” said McDowell head coach Darrell Brewer. “We sat down with Riley and talked to him about our plans to move him from quarterback to receiver. Many kids would not have handled that conversation very well, but Riley showed the kind of person that he is and his character. He was a big part in our success this year for taking on the role that he did and that has allowed him this opportunity to play at the next level. I’m proud of him.”
Moore carries a 3.9 GPA currently and plans to earn a major in Business Administration.