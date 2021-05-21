Titans go down swinging against league heavyweights

The Saint Stephens Indians have been the big kid on the block in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference wrestling for some time now. That may not change this season.
St. Stephens survived a challenge from the McDowell Titans in a battle for first place in the league, defeating the Titans 43-24 in a competitive match Thursday night.
McDowell (10-4 overall, 3-1 NWC) did pick up a 66-17 non-conference win over Patton, but the Indians (10-3, 4-0) had the Titans’ number in what may well have been a conference championship match.
St. Stephens 43, McDowell 24 – The Indians jumped out to a 22-3 win and later won four straight bouts in the lower weights to put the match out of reach.
The match began at 152 pounds, where Saint’s Beck Nestor pinned freshman Josh Burnette. At 160, the Indians’ Jayden Jackson pinned freshman Hunter Kirby.
Preston Dennison (170 pounds) got the Titans back on track with a 9-2 win over Jacob Schwartz. But Dorian Whitworth pinned Bruin Lytle at 182 and Andre Britt scored an 11-3 major decision over Jesse Barrier at 195 for a 22-3 advantage.
Collin Campbell (220) stopped the bleeding with a 6-2 win over Kasen Turner. St. Stephens’ Evan Vue decisioned Bryson Stines at 285.
McDowell’s Morgan Repasky (106) pinned Alex Petty, but the Indians won the next four.
Cesar Chavez Alonzo (113) pinned Marissa Hughes; Chance Wilson (120) beat Luke Roberts 8-2; Evan Trossi (126) defeated Josh Punch 6-1; and Will Moore (132) pinned Baylor Dennison to make it 43-12.
The Titans won the last two matches. Toby Finn (138) pinned Brady Connell and Cal Stevenson (145) pinned Kymani Evans.
McDowell 66, Patton 17 – The Titans were way too much for Patton, recording nine pins en route to the easy non-conference win.
Dennison began the onslaught with a pin of Hunter Bingham at 170 pounds. Lytle (182) then pinned Shane Marshall; Barrier (195) pinned Kamden Stephens; Campbell (220) pinned Sheldon Jordan; and Stines (285) pinned Jesus Blas.
McDowell, leading 30-0, forfeited to Edgar Domingo at 106. Marissa Hughes (113) got those points right back when she accepted a forfeit.
That led to a stretch of four straight Titan pins.
Roberts (120) pinned Sawyer James; Punch (126) pinned Sarah Maillett; Finn (132) pinned Andrew Moseley; and Baylor Dennison (138) pinned Luis Hernandez.
Stevenson (145) won via forfeit.
Patton took the final two bouts. Dillen Patton won a 22-5 technical fall over Burnette at 152 and Alex Moua pinned Kirby at 160 in the finale.