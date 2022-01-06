Titans, Ellis avenge loss to Pioneers

McDowell Titans forward Jeremiah Ellis has been steadily improving as a varsity basketball player over the past few weeks. But on Wednesday night, the junior officially had a coming-out party, leading McDowell to a 64-48 win against the Watauga Pioneers.

Ellis, who scored a total of four points against the Pioneers in a 62-61 loss on Dec. 21, was a completely different player on Wednesday, scoring a career-high 20 points, to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Ellis has now posted double figures in scoring in four his past five games and is a big part in the McDowell (6-4) winning streak that has been extended to five in a row.

Senior Mason Lamb had a spectacular floor game, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Jandon Robbins’ 16 points and five rebounds gave the Titans some good offensive balance for the second consecutive game.

Watauga, who was led by Micah Turbett’s 18 points, hung around for most of the first half, and in fact, the Pioneers were up by a 26-25 margin late in the first half before a surge by the Titans of eight straight points in the final two minutes gave McDowell the lead for good.