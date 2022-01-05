Titans drop conference match against North Buncombe

The McDowell Titans suffered a 45-33 loss to the North Buncombe Blackhawks in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference wrestling action Tuesday night in Weaverville.

It was just the second dual loss of the season for the Titans (12-2 overall, 2-1 TMC), and their first loss in conference competition. North Buncombe took an early lead and held McDowell at arm’s length the rest of the way.

The match started at 113 pounds, where North’s Ivan Valdez pinned Rylan Patterson. The Titans bounced back to take a 12-6 lead as Luke Roberts (120 pounds) pinned T.J. Burgess and Josh Punch (126) pinned Josef Gorff.

But North Buncombe won the next thee bouts to take the lead for good. Dane Houston (132) pinned Joseph Thomas. Maykol Santi (138) pinned Josh Ellis. Stone Shapiro (145) pinned Logan Laurie, and the Blackhawks led 24-12.

Hunter Kirby (152) got the Titans back on track with a pin of Trey Sexton. North’s Luke Kalli (160) then pinned Josh Burnette. The Titans’ Bruin Lytle (170) pinned Gabriel Coffey.

North Buncombe won the next two bouts. Jacob Nix (182) scored a 3-0 decision over Ricky Carr, and Collin Hunnicutt (195) pinned Jesse Barrier.