Titans' Carson tops at Farm Invitational meet

McDowell Titans freshman runner Saul Carson captured first place in the boys’ 5K race at The Farm Invitational cross country meet hosted by Chase High last week in Forest City.

It was the best individual finish of the season for a McDowell athlete.

Carson ran the course in 20:01.49, beating second-place finisher Noah Judd of Franklin School of Innovation by nearly six seconds.

McDowell had only four runners in the race and therefore couldn’t post a team score. But the Titans had some other solid individual finishes. Matthew Kirkpatrick was ninth with a time of 22:00.67.

Michael Caruso placed 15th with a 23:10.56. Joseph Cab-Gonzalez was 21st with a 24:29.39. The boys’ field included 35 runners. Chase won the team event with a score of 35 points.

The Lady Titans’ Brookelyn Farmer ran a 30:46.50 to take tenth place in a field of 15 runners. Polk County placed first in the girls’ team scoring with 25 points.

McDowell will compete in the Mountain 3A/4A Conference championship meet at A.C. Reynolds High on Wednesday. The boys’ race begins at 4:45 with the girls to follow at 5:25.