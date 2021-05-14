Titans beat Hickory for 3rd straight win

The McDowell Titans varsity baseball team extended its current winning streak to three games on Thursday night as it beat the Hickory Red Tornadoes 3-1 at Titan Field.
McDowell (5-1 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) gutted out a challenge from the Red Tornadoes, who jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.
While not getting a ton of hits, the Titans did the essential things to score runs. They also survived a scare as starting pitcher Dusty Revis exited the game in the top of the second after being hit by a ball thrown to him by catcher Cyrus Black.
With one out in the second, Dean Hall fouled a pitch off to the right side, stopping play. Black then retrieved a new ball from the umpire to put in play. Revis misjudged the throw and had the ball hit him above the temple. The miscue resulted in a laceration on the forehead and Revis (1 1/3 IP, R, 2H, 3K) exited the game as a precaution.
Ty Smith took over for Revis in the second and ended up with his first win of the year, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking one batter.
“Ty came in and took over and did well for us and that’s not always an easy thing to do, going from sitting on the bench to being thrust into a 1-0 deficit early,” said McDowell coach Alex Smith.
The McDowell bats picked up the pitcher with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third and an insurance run in the fourth. That was enough as Smith settled in and allowed just two hits after going up by two.
Ethan Hamm singled up the middle with one out in the bottom of the third to begin the rally. He advanced to second on a grounder by Benjamin Barnes. Hamm scored when a Michael Lewis fly ball to right was mishandled, allowing Lewis to reach on a two-base error. Black then gave McDowell the lead at 2-1 with a line-drive RBI single, pushing in Lewis.
In the fourth, Logan Duncan reached on an error to lead off the inning. Duncan stole second on the first pitch and then was moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt by Smith. Then, on an 0-1 count, Chapel Matson extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single to left.
“Good teams can find way to win games on nights when you play OK instead of great,” said Coach Smith. “I think we’re on the cusp of becoming a good team. We’re doing the small things out there on the field. Stealing bases, advancing on plays are things that we need to do on a nightly basis offensively, and then being solid defensively gives you the chance to win on most nights.”
McDowell finished with seven hits on the night. Three Young had two hits with Matson, Black, Hamm, Duncan and Lewis adding a hit apiece in the victory.
The win sets up a huge conference matchup on Tuesday as McDowell will travel to undefeated Saint Stephens (5-0). The Indians shut out Freedom 9-0 on Thursday.