Titans beat Hickory for 3rd straight win

The McDowell Titans varsity baseball team extended its current winning streak to three games on Thursday night as it beat the Hickory Red Tornadoes 3-1 at Titan Field.

McDowell (5-1 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) gutted out a challenge from the Red Tornadoes, who jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.

While not getting a ton of hits, the Titans did the essential things to score runs. They also survived a scare as starting pitcher Dusty Revis exited the game in the top of the second after being hit by a ball thrown to him by catcher Cyrus Black.

With one out in the second, Dean Hall fouled a pitch off to the right side, stopping play. Black then retrieved a new ball from the umpire to put in play. Revis misjudged the throw and had the ball hit him above the temple. The miscue resulted in a laceration on the forehead and Revis (1 1/3 IP, R, 2H, 3K) exited the game as a precaution.

Ty Smith took over for Revis in the second and ended up with his first win of the year, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking one batter.

“Ty came in and took over and did well for us and that’s not always an easy thing to do, going from sitting on the bench to being thrust into a 1-0 deficit early,” said McDowell coach Alex Smith.