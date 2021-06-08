Titan grapplers picks up two more easy wins

The McDowell Titans were simply too much for Freedom and A.C. Reynolds, taking easy victories over both in a tri-match last week.

McDowell (15-4 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hammered NWC foe Freedom 51-23 and non-conference opponent Reynolds 55-6 in a final tune-up before Thursday’s NWC tournament at McDowell.

McDowell 51, Freedom 23 – The Patriots sent only five wrestlers to the mat and gave the Titans 48 points on forfeits.

Freedom fared well in the matches it actually wrestled, taking three of the five contested bouts. Two of those wins came right off the bat as Kalvin Khang (152 pounds) scored a 17-1 technical fall over Josh Burnette. Isaac Searcy (160) defeated the Titans’ Hunter Kirby via injury default.

Preston Dennison (170) won by forfeit, and Bruin Lytle (182) pinned Daniel Lopez to give the Titans a 12-11 lead they never relinquished.

Jesse Barrier (195) took a forfeit before Freedom’s Freddy Vicente Perez (220) pinned Collin Campbell. It was the penultimate win of the night for the Pats.

Bryson Stines (285) won by forfeit.

Morgan Repasky (106) defeated Jeulenea Khang 4-0. Neither team had a 113-pounder.