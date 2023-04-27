With the boys golf season about to come to an end, the McDowell Titans remain a unit of consistency in the Mountain Athletic Conference. The Titans earned another fifth-place finish in league matches at this week’s round, which took place at Cummings Cove Golf and Country Club near Hendersonville.

Tuesday’s round was the sixth of seven scheduled events for the conference. McDowell has finished in the same spot all six times so far. T.C. Roberson continues to build a large advantage in the team standings. Tuesday’s team score of 328 now gives the Rams a cumulative score of 1,800 on the season, leading second-place Enka by 156 strokes. Roberson finished 32 strokes ahead of A.C. Reynolds (360) at Cummings Cove and 39 strokes in front of the Jets who shot 367.

Asheville was fourth on the day with a team score of 369. The Titans finished at 385, North Buncombe was sixth at 413 and Erwin placed seventh with a score of 434.

Clayton Burnette for the second consecutive week shot an 84 to lead McDowell. Taylor Boone shot a season-best 89 on Tuesday, Nate Finley tallied a 102 and Carter Freeman shot a 110. Burnette, an upperclassmen’s whose round was fourth best on the day, has been steady all season long, averaging a score of 83.8.

No sub-80 scores were recorded at Cummings Cove on Tuesday afternoon. The top three rounds belong to three different Roberson golfers. Sam Singleton posted an 80, which is the highest score of the season for the Rams top seed. Zach Hall produced a season-best 81 and Henry Wilder finished with an 82. Roberson’s Luke Beam rounded out the top five with a score of 85.

The 2023 boys golf season concludes on Monday with the finale at Marion Lake Club with a noon start. The finale will be important for both Burnette and Boone as they are in the hunt for a regional qualifier.