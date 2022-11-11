McDowell High's winter sports teams are getting set to start their seasons, and Josh Davis captured these images of basketball and wrestling practices last week.
Just In
Tipping it off: Winter sports practice in full swing at McDowell High
- Josh Davis photos, blueridgesportsphotography.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The kings of the Foothills Conference in football for 2022 reside on State Street in Marion.
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
"We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination," said attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov.
Get updates as we learn more.
Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. Get a photo recap here.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — It wasn’t all that long ago that Kansas State fans used to chant “we own Texas” at the end of football games whenever the Wildcats played (and usually beat) the Longhorns. But those days feel like ages ago after Texas defeated K-State, 34-27, for its sixth straight win in the series on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Longhorns were dominant in the first half and ...
The football season ended for the McDowell Titans Friday night, but like the matinee idols of yesteryear, they went out with their boots on.
Dusty Baker has been here before. It’s hard not to think of the last time the Astros’ manager was up 3-2 in the Fall Classic as he leads the team back to Houston Saturday night for Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies needing just one win for a championship. In 2002, Baker’s San Francisco Giants entered Game 6 against the Anaheim Angels up by the same margin. The Giants squandered a five-run lead in a 6-5 loss in the sixth game before the Angels won the title with a 4-1 win in Game 7. Twenty years later in his third trip to the World Series, Baker is still looking for that elusive championship after a quarter-century as a major league manager.
It’s been a long time coming for the East McDowell Middle School Trojans football team, but now they can add a new description to their name: …
The McDowell Titans varsity soccer team finished the 2022 season on Wednesday night with a 5-0 loss at Titan Stadium to A.C. Reynolds on senio…
Vanderbilt University’s defensive backs coach will “step back from his responsibilities” following comments he posted online expressing support for Kanye West. Dan Jackson apologized Friday for defending the rapper who has seen numerous professional partners distance themselves from him in the past month as a result of his ongoing antisemitic remarks. But that didn’t stop the Nashville ...