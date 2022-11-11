 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tipping it off: Winter sports practice in full swing at McDowell High

111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp1.jpg

McDowell's David Olivo drives while Marshall Lamb, 3, defends and Jackson Marsh looks on during a recent practice. McDowell opens the 2022-23 season on the road at Tuscola next Friday.

 Josh Davis photos, blueridgesportsphotography.com

McDowell High's winter sports teams are getting set to start their seasons, and Josh Davis captured these images of basketball and wrestling practices last week.

111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp3.jpg

The Lady Titans' Kaylin Darveaux works in the post against the defense of teammate Sage Young.
111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp5.jpg

McDowell wrestler Morgan Repasky, standing, works with a teammate during practice.
111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp7.jpg

Titans head coach Brian Franklin works with the team.
111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp6.jpg

Titans head coach Chad Davis instructs a wrestler during a recent practice. McDowell opens the season next Tuesday with a quad at West Caldwell.
111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp4.jpg

Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha watches shooting drills during practice.
111322-mmn-sports-winter-sportsp2.jpg

McDowell sophomore Rylan Parkins, 40, goes up for a shot.

