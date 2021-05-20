Throwers, jumpers set pace for Titans in NWC track meet

The McDowell Titans track team enjoyed only a modicum of success as a whole Wednesday in its home meet. The Titans’ throwers and jumpers, however, had a field day.

Titan athletes took first place in the triple and long jumps, the shotput and discus, and placed second and third in the pole vault. McDowell scored 41 of its 56 points in throws and jumps.

Watauga won the meet with 88 points, followed by Freedom (58), the Titans and Hickory (42).

The Lady Titans also placed third, scoring 57 points. Watauga (94) won, followed by Freedom (61). McDowell and Hickory (21) rounded out the team scoring.

Titans senior Riley Moore swept the long and triple jumps. Moore leaped 19 feet in the long jump to win by an inch, and his 39-3 in the triple jump gave him exactly a 2-foot margin over the second-place jumper.

Senior Trevor Kettles dominated the throws. Kettles hurled the shot 41-7 to win by three feet. Kettles’ discus launch of 127-11 was nearly 19 feet farther than the second-place thrower.