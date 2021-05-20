Throwers, jumpers set pace for Titans in NWC track meet

The McDowell Titans track team enjoyed only a modicum of success as a whole Wednesday in its home meet. The Titans’ throwers and jumpers, however, had a field day.
Titan athletes took first place in the triple and long jumps, the shotput and discus, and placed second and third in the pole vault. McDowell scored 41 of its 56 points in throws and jumps.
Watauga won the meet with 88 points, followed by Freedom (58), the Titans and Hickory (42).
The Lady Titans also placed third, scoring 57 points. Watauga (94) won, followed by Freedom (61). McDowell and Hickory (21) rounded out the team scoring.
Titans senior Riley Moore swept the long and triple jumps. Moore leaped 19 feet in the long jump to win by an inch, and his 39-3 in the triple jump gave him exactly a 2-foot margin over the second-place jumper.
Senior Trevor Kettles dominated the throws. Kettles hurled the shot 41-7 to win by three feet. Kettles’ discus launch of 127-11 was nearly 19 feet farther than the second-place thrower.
Cal Stevenson took second in the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet. Seth Baird took third with an 11-6. In addition, Carson Ward took third in the long jump, Juan Santes was third in the triple jump, Derek Meaney and Shawn Wild finished fourth and fifth respectively in the shot put and Wild was fifth in the discus.
Other McDowell scorers included Fabian Bradley (3rd place 800 meters), Jackson Marsh (5th place 100 meters), Mason Thynne (5th place 400 meters), the 4x100 relay team (2nd), the 4x200 relay team (3rd) and the 4x400 meter relay team (2nd).
Anna Carroll picked up the only individual win for the Lady Titans, throwing the discus 91-5 to win by more than four feet. The 4x200 meter relay team was also first.
Second-place finishers for the Lady Titans were Peyton Arrowood (100 meters), the 4x100 relay team, Daisy Juarez (800 meters), Jayden Ledbetter (200 meters) and Claudia Taylor (pole vault).
Placing third for McDowell were Ella Pyatt (800 meters), Taylor (long jump), Selena Vargas (triple jump) and Arrowood (high jump).
Fourth-place finishers for the Lady Titans were Piper West (300-meter hurdles), Taylor (triple jump), West (high jump), Maribel Kunzle (shot put) and Kelsy McPeters (discus).
Placing fifth for McDowell were Vargas (long jump), Carroll (shot put) and Hunter Wiseman (discus).
McDowell hosts another Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet next Monday with South Caldwell, St. Stephens and Watauga in attendance.