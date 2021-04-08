The big one: Titans visit rival Freedom in season finale

Not surprisingly, Brewer said this is a huge game for the Titans.

“This one is big for us in several ways,” said the second-year head coach. “If we could win Friday and go out on a winning note, that would be a huge step in the right direction for us. It’ll be the last time we’ll play them for a while, and our last game in this conference, and, it’s Freedom, so you always want to win that one.”

The Titans enter the contest with the league’s leading passer and receiver.

Junior quarterback Gabe Marsh is 44-for-86 passing for 573 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. His 114.6 yards-per-game average leads the NWC.

Meanwhile, senior receiver Riley Moore is the conference’s leading pass-catcher with 17 receptions for 365 yards and a pair of scores. He averages an NWC-best 73 yards per game. If this were a full season instead of a COVID-shortened abbreviated one, Moore would be on pace to break the school’s single-season record of 742 yards set by Matt Amerto in 2008.