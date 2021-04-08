The big one: Titans visit rival Freedom in season finale

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.
The McDowell Titans haven’t been involved in many close games with the Freedom Patriots the last few years.
That could very well change tonight when the two hook up for what could be the final time in league play, at least for the foreseeable future.
McDowell (2-3) visits a Patriots team (2-3 overall, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) whose season mirrors its own in the season finale on the road in Morganton (7 p.m. kickoff).
“I have thought since Day 1 that Freedom looks a lot like us,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer, whose club will return to the Mountain Athletic Conference when realignment kicks in next season. “If you look at scores between common opponents, it’s real close. It ought to be a good, close ballgame.”
The last three meetings between the two traditional rivals have been anything but close. The Titans have dropped all three contests since joining the reformed Northwestern Conference in 2017 by 26, 27 and 27 points respectively.
But check the out the similarity of this season’s results: The Titans beat Hickory 21-7, while Freedom topped the Red Tornadoes 28-16; McDowell beat St. Stephens 21-18 while the Pats edged the Indians 18-14. Both teams lost to Alexander Central (39-7 for the Titans, 53-12 for the Pats) and Watauga (26-12 for McDowell and 21-0 for Freedom).
Not surprisingly, Brewer said this is a huge game for the Titans.
“This one is big for us in several ways,” said the second-year head coach. “If we could win Friday and go out on a winning note, that would be a huge step in the right direction for us. It’ll be the last time we’ll play them for a while, and our last game in this conference, and, it’s Freedom, so you always want to win that one.”
The Titans enter the contest with the league’s leading passer and receiver.
Junior quarterback Gabe Marsh is 44-for-86 passing for 573 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. His 114.6 yards-per-game average leads the NWC.
Meanwhile, senior receiver Riley Moore is the conference’s leading pass-catcher with 17 receptions for 365 yards and a pair of scores. He averages an NWC-best 73 yards per game. If this were a full season instead of a COVID-shortened abbreviated one, Moore would be on pace to break the school’s single-season record of 742 yards set by Matt Amerto in 2008.
But McDowell has struggled to run the football, averaging just 71 yards per contest on the ground. Part of the reason for that has been the injury-plagued season of featured back Quantavian Moore (44 carries, 182 yards, 2TDs), who has battled a sprained ankle since the Titans’ Week 2 win over St. Stephens. But Brewer said he hopes Moore can go tonight.
“Quanto will play, but he could go the whole game or two plays,” said Brewer. “He’s been running around pretty good, but he’s one weird play away from not being able to go. But he wants to play and we’re going to let him play as much as he can.”
Defensively, Titan linebackers Jacob Pearson and Grayson Blackwelder are having outstanding seasons. Pearson, a senior, leads the team with 70 tackles, 49 of them solo stops, and six tackles for loss. He is also tied for the team lead in fumble recoveries (2) and caused fumbles (2). Blackwelder, a junior, has 67 tackles, including 45 solo, two tackles for loss and an interception.
Freedom counters with quarterback Thad Reid (46-90, 566 yards, 3TDs, 6INTs) and game-breaking receiver Desmond Caldwell (16 receptions, 149 yards, 2TDs). Damon Dula has caught 20 balls for 144 yards and two scores.
Despite Moore’s nagging ankle injury, the news on the injury front is good. Everyone else -- heading into Thursday’s practice -- was healthy. An extra week off after the loss to Watauga March 26 has allowed the bumps and bruises to heal.
“I feel like we’ve got a little edge going in because we’re pretty fresh,” said Brewer. “We gave them last Monday and Friday off, and we practiced every day this week, but we haven’t done a whole lot of beating and banging.”
Brewer said he doesn’t think the extra off-week has hurt the team’s rhythm.
“I was concerned about that, especially since it’s spring break,” said Brewer. “But we’ve had a good week of work.”
Freedom leads the all-time series 26-15 and has taken five in a row from the Titans.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference football standings 2021
Conf. Overall
Watauga (3A) 5-0 5-0
South Caldwell (4A) 3-0 3-1
Alexander Central (3A) 4-1 4-2
Freedom (3A) 2-2 2-3
McDowell (4A) 2-3 2-3
St. Stephens (3A) 0-5 1-5
Hickory (3A) 0-5 0-6
Thursday, Apr. 1
Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0
Watauga 21, Freedom 0
South Caldwell 44, St. Stephens 13
Friday, Apr. 9
McDowell at Freedom
St. Stephens at Hickory
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
Thursday, Feb. 25
Freedom 18, St. Stephens 14
South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2
Friday, Feb. 26
Watauga at South Caldwell (ppd.)
Saturday, Feb. 27
McDowell 21, Hickory 7
Friday, March 5
McDowell 21, St. Stephens 18
Freedom 28, Hickory 16
Watauga 21, Alexander Central 7
Statesville 27, South Caldwell 18
Friday, March 12
South Caldwell 50, McDowell 0
Watauga 23, Hickory 6
Alexander Central 53, Freedom 12
St. Stephens 30, Bessemer City 0
Friday, March 19
Alexander Central 39, McDowell 7
Hickory at Forestview (ppd.)
South Caldwell at Freedom (ppd.-COVID)
Watauga 49, St. Stephens 13
Saturday, March 20
Forestview 20, Hickory 12
Friday, March 26
Watauga 26 McDowell 12
South Caldwell 44, Hickory 14
Asheville 48, Freedom 6
Alexander Central 35, St. Stephens 28
McDowell Titan football stats 2021
McDowell Opponents
First downs 42 84
Rushes-yds. 116-356 207-980
Passing 44-86-3-3 35-66-2-7
Passing yds. 573 604
Total yds. 929 1584
Fumbles/lost 7/5 8/3
Penalties-yds. 23-265 31-288
McDowell 20 07 13 21 – 61
Opponents 25 50 12 53 – 140
Individual stats
Offense
Rushing
Player Att. Yds. Avg. TD
Quantavian Moore 44 182 4.1 2
Helon Alvarado 19 57 3.0 0
Jacob Pearson 8 50 6.3 0
Gabe Marsh 31 34 1.1 0
Seth Baird 7 32 4.6 2
Jesse Barrier 4 8 2.0 0
Riley Moore 1 2 2.0 0
Grayson Blackwelder 1 0 0.0 0
Totals 116 356 3.1 4
Passing
Player Comp. Att. Yds. INT TD
Marsh 44 86 573 3 3
Receiving
Player Rec. Yds. TD
R. Moore 17 365 2
Jeremiah Ellis 7 80 0
Pearson 8 65 0
Evan Grigsby 4 37 1
Baird 4 23 0
Q. Moore 2 11 0
Bryson Effler 1 9 0
Alvarado 1 m5 0
Kickoff/punt returns
Player Ret. Yds. Avg. TD
Q. Moore 4 113 28.3 1
R. Moore 2 20 10.0 0
Pearson 1 16 16.0 0
Baird 3 19 6.3 0
Grigsby 2 6 3.0 0
Luke Roberts 1 5 5.0 0
Alvarado 1 2 2.0 0
Grigsby 1 1 1.0 0
Kicking
Player XPA XPM FGM FGA Blk. Long
Baird 8 6 0 1 1 0
Scoring
Player TD Rush Rec. Ret. FG XP Pts.
Baird 2 2 0 0 0 7 19
Q. Moore 3 2 0 1 0 0 18
R. Moore 3 0 2 1 0 0 18
Grigsby 1 0 1 0 0 0 06
Totals 9 4 3 2 0 7 61
Punting
Player Punts Avg.
Baird 22 34.6
Defense
Tackles
Player Solo Ast. Tot.
Pearson 49 21 70
Grayson Blackwelder 45 22 67
Ethan Hensley 18 16 34
Harley Allison 16 15 31
R. Moore 18 10 28
James Day 14 14 28
Effler 15 9 24
Dawson Bartlett 7 16 23
Dennison 12 11 23
Jake Marsh 8 8 16
Barrier 8 8 16
Riley Presswood 6 9 15
Baird 7 6 13
Jaret Maynor 5 7 12