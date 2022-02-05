Terrific trio: Titans' senior leaders lead the way in 30-point win over Asheville

It wasn’t senior night at Titan Gym on Friday, but McDowell’s three senior leaders sure played like it was.
Mason Lamb, Jandon Robbins and Josh Smith dominated early and then took the entire fourth quarter off as the Titans hit their season-high in points and pounded the Asheville Cougars 83-53.
The Titans (9-8 overall, 4-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) trailed only briefly in the opening minutes, and took a 19-point halftime lead thanks to a 25-9 second quarter.
McDowell led by 27 after three quarters, and the Titans’ reserves outscored the Cougars (1-17, 0-9) 20-17 in the fourth.
“I thought our intensity and effort throughout the game were outstanding,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “We had a really good crowd, and our kids were excited about that.
“Our three big senior leaders, Jandon, Josh and Mason, were huge in all different kinds of ways and really led us tonight, and not just in scoring.”
Lamb scored 15 of his game-high 17 and had all of his game-high five steals in the first half. At one point early in the second quarter, Lamb personally led the Cougars 15-13.
Robbins added 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, with 12 points coming before the break. Smith (5 rebounds) added 11 points, and put his own stamp on the game with a nasty, two-handed dunk in traffic early in the third period.
With the Titans up 63-36 headed into the fourth, McDowell’s reserves came in and took mop-up duty seriously. Collin Henson scored 10 points and pulled a game-high six boards in the final quarter. Devyn Cash (5 points) dished out three assists. Matthew Spivey added six points on a pair of 3-pointers, and Xavier Taylor also had a trey. Ashton Burnette pulled five boards.
“We had some guys come in off the bench and were fantastic for us,” said Franklin. “Some of the passes Devyn Cash made were outstanding. He had one where he made a long, one-handed bounce-pass to Collin on the break that was probably my favorite play of the whole night. And then Collin came in and did some good things. He’s really improved throughout the year.”
The Titans’ lead was just 16-13 after one quarter, but McDowell gradually pulled away throughout the remainder of the game. It was 41-22 at the half. The lead reached as many as 33 in the closing moments.
The Titans shot 45% (29-64) from the floor while holding Asheville to 34% (14-41). McDowell turned it over just 12 times, and hounded the Cougars into 29 turnovers, with a whopping 19 of them coming on steals. McDowell out-rebounded Asheville 32-28 overall and 15-11 offensively.
Ten Titans scored, 12 pulled at least one rebound, nine had at least one assist and nine at least one steal. William Edgens led the Cougars with 13 points. Aris Joyner tossed in 12.
The Titans played at North Buncombe Saturday, but results were not available at press time. McDowell hosts Erwin next Tuesday to tip off the final week of regular-season play. The Titans are at A.C. Reynolds next Friday and host T.C. Roberson Saturday in a game postponed by winter weather earlier in the season.
Asheville (53) Tre McGahee 0-1 4-8 4, Oliver Mooney 2-4 0-0 4, William Edgens 4-13 4-6 13, Leif Leroy 2-7 1-2 7, Pierce McMillan 2-5 2-2 8, Aris Joyner 3-3 4-4 12, Tre Codrington 0-2 0-0 0, Gray Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Jay Avery 0-1 2-4 2, Jeremiah Jones 1-4 0-2 3. Totals: 14-41 17-28 53.
McDowell (83) Mason Lamb 7-14 2-2 17, Josh Smith 5-11 1-2 11, Jeremiah Ellis 1-1 5-6 7, Jandon Robbins 5-10 0-0 15, David Olivo 2-3 2-2 6, Marshall Lamb 0-2 0-0 0, Jeryah Cash 0-2 0-0 0, Kaiden Compton 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Hensley 1-2 1-3 3, Jackson Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Devyn Cash 1-1 3-4 5, Xavier Taylor 1-3 0-0 3, Ashton Burnette 0-2 0-1 0, Matthew Spivey 2-5 0-0 6, Collin Henson 4-7 2-3 10. Totals: 29-64 16-23 83.
Asheville 13 09 14 17 – 53
McDowell 16 25 22 20 – 83
Rebounds: AHS (28) MHS (32) Rebound leaders: AHS (Edgens, Joyner 5) MHS (Henson 6) 3-point goals: AHS (8-20) MHS (9-26) AHS (Edgens 1-5, Leroy, McMillan 2-4, Joyner 2-2, Codrington 0-2, Avery 0-1, Jones 1-2) MHS assist leaders: (Olivo 5) MHS steals leaders: (Mas. Lamb 5) MHS blocked shot leaders: (Robbins 1) Turnovers: AHS (29) MHS (12) Technical foul: MHS (Mar. Lamb)
