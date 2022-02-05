Terrific trio: Titans' senior leaders lead the way in 30-point win over Asheville

With the Titans up 63-36 headed into the fourth, McDowell’s reserves came in and took mop-up duty seriously. Collin Henson scored 10 points and pulled a game-high six boards in the final quarter. Devyn Cash (5 points) dished out three assists. Matthew Spivey added six points on a pair of 3-pointers, and Xavier Taylor also had a trey. Ashton Burnette pulled five boards.

“We had some guys come in off the bench and were fantastic for us,” said Franklin. “Some of the passes Devyn Cash made were outstanding. He had one where he made a long, one-handed bounce-pass to Collin on the break that was probably my favorite play of the whole night. And then Collin came in and did some good things. He’s really improved throughout the year.”

The Titans’ lead was just 16-13 after one quarter, but McDowell gradually pulled away throughout the remainder of the game. It was 41-22 at the half. The lead reached as many as 33 in the closing moments.

The Titans shot 45% (29-64) from the floor while holding Asheville to 34% (14-41). McDowell turned it over just 12 times, and hounded the Cougars into 29 turnovers, with a whopping 19 of them coming on steals. McDowell out-rebounded Asheville 32-28 overall and 15-11 offensively.