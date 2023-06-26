It was a tough week on the diamond for the Marion Swamp Foxes as they lost two out of three contests. On Sunday night, the Swamp Foxes were held off by the Greensboro Yard Goats 9-5 in a non-league contest.

Greensboro jumped out to a 4-0 lead early and was able to hold Marion at arm’s length. The Swamp Foxes were able to get back within two runs on two separate occasions, including a 7-5 score after eight innings, but the Yard Goats put the game away with two runs in the top of the ninth.

Marion used six different pitchers in the loss, Jake Deneef started and went just 1 2/3 innings allowing four runs, three of them earned. Deneef struck out three but walked four batters as his command got him in some trouble early on.

The Swamp Foxes had nine hits in a losing effort. Shortstop Gerald DeBalko, second basemen Christian McElroy (2B, RBI) and third basemen Benjamin Barnes (2B, BB, RBI) had two hits apiece. T.J. Alvey blasted a two-run home run to left field for his only hit on the night. Tyler Kytta and Bryce Daniels added one hit each to join Alvey.

Pineville 10, Marion 1

Friday night the Marion Swamp Foxes struggled on the diamond, losing to Pineville 10-1 in Old North State League action. The Porcupines scored a single run in the first and just kept on adding runs throughout the night. Pineville added two in the third and a single run in the top of the fifth to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Marion got on the board with a single run in the bottom of the fifth but Pineville responded with two runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to blow it open.

The Porcupines accumulated 13 hits in the victory off Swamp Fox pitching. Trip Triplett took the loss, going four innings allowing three runs on six hits, four strikeouts and one walk. Meanwhile at the plate, Marion had just two hits; Eli Selby and Caleb Warren both had a base hit in the loss. The team as a whole struck out eight times.

Marion 8, Reidsville 1

Last Thursday, the Swamp Foxes did damage in the middle innings, beating up on the Reidsville Luckies 8-1 at Big League Camp.

Up 1-0 in three-and-a-half innings, Marion scored three times in the fourth, two more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. Reidsville scored once in the top of the eighth to break the shutout bid, but a heavy rain shower during the bottom half of the frame resulted in a delay that eventually terminated the contest.

Marion scattered about 10 hits among seven different players in the win. Scott Artzer (RBI) and Noah Preuer had two hits each with Gerald DeBalko, Mitch Green, Eli Selby (RBI), T.J. Alvey, Joey Current (RBI) and Jacob Pealer.

Mason Huffstickler earned the win, tossing six innings allowing one hit, striking out eight batters and walking two batters.

Marion will have two home league games this week starting with Kinston on Wednesday (7 p.m.) and Hendersonville on Friday (7 p.m.) at Big League Camp.