Strong finish: Titans shoot down Rockets to wrap up regular season

Hunter Byerly was likely a tired young man after the McDowell Titans’ 6-2 win over the A.C. Reynolds Rockets on Thursday in the regular-season finale in Asheville.

Tired, but satisfied.

Byerly got the complete-game victory on the mound and drove in half the Titans’ runs at the plate to spark the win, which gave McDowell sole possession of third place in the final Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings and kept the Titans’ state playoff hopes alive headed into the weekend.

The Titans (13-9, 6-6) finish behind conference champions Asheville (11-0, 21-3) and second-place T.C. Roberson (10-2, 18-6).

Byerly more or less scattered six hits Thursday, allowing two runs in seven innings of work. He struck out six, walked four and hit one. Byerly threw 97 pitches, 59 of them for strikes.

Reynolds scratched Byerly for two runs in the bottom of the first, and he was lights-out the rest of the way. The Titans took the lead for good with a three-run third and added a pair in the fourth and an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

McDowell did all its damage on just three hits, but Reynolds helped out by walking 11 Titans and hitting a batter. The Rockets also committed three errors.

Cade Gardner had an RBI single in the first, and Korbin Jackson’s sacrifice fly gave the Rockets a 2-0 lead.

The advantage lasted until the third when the Titans took charge.

Logan Duncan started the frame with one of his four walks on the night. Michael Lewis followed with a single to left. Both runners moved up on a passed ball later in the inning. Byerly’s two-out single to center plated both runs and tied the game, and Zack Whitson followed with an RBI double to center that put McDowell ahead to stay.

In the fourth, Duncan walked again, Lewis was hit by a pitch, and Caleb Jimison walked to load the bases. A passed ball allowed Duncan to score, and Byerly had an RBI base on balls to make it 5-2.

Whitson walked to lead off the seventh, and then gave way to courtesy runner Evan Kelley. Kelley stole second, went to third on an error, and scored on a balk by Gardner.

Lewis (1-for-2, 2R), Byerly (1-for-3, 3RBIs) and Whitson (1-for-3, double) had the hits for McDowell. Duncan scored two runs and stole a base.

Leadoff man Blake Stotesbury went 2-for-3 to lead Reynolds.

Carter Buckner absorbed the loss, working four innings and giving up five runs on three hits. He struck out seven, but issued nine walks and hit a batter.

Pairings for the State 4A Playoffs were set to be released Saturday and are available on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s webpage at nchsaa.org.

McDowell 3, A.C. Reynolds 1 (JV) – Jacob Davis won the pitcher’s duel, going the distance for the Titans in a 3-1 win.

Davis pitched six innings, allowing a run on five hits. He struck out nine, walked three and hit a batter. A three-run third gave Davis all the offense he needed.

Davis also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Dawson Ray (1-for-3, SB) and Braden Gardin (1-for-2) had the other hits for the Titans (14-3, 9-2).