Stout Reynolds team blanks Titans
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

The McDowell Titans ran into a talented A.C. Reynolds Rockets tennis team Monday afternoon, losing 9-0.

McDowell fell to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference with the loss, while the Rockets improved to 6-1 in league matches.

The Titans’ Kaleb Burke was shut out 6-0, 6-0 by Ryan Tuten at the top seed. At No. 2, Sage Deel fell to Kolby Duncan by the same set of scores. Cash Poteat lost to Logan Duncan 6-1, 6-0 at the third seed.

At No. 4, Connor Shook fell 6-0, 6-0 to Cyrus Ager. Parker Swart lost to Thomas Smith 6-1, 6-2 at the fifth seed. Andrew Byrd fell to Luke Moran 6-2, 6-2 at No. 6.

In doubles, Burke and Shook lost to Tuten and Kolby Duncan 8-0. Deel and Poteat were defeated by Logan Duncan and Ager 8-2. In the most competitive match of the evening, Swart and Byrd dropped a 7-5 decision to Smith and Moran.

McDowell is on the road at North Buncombe in conference action Thursday.

