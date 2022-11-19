Standing tall: Titans open season with rout of Mountaineers

WAYNESVILLE – The home-standing Tuscola Mountaineers sported some sleek looking uniforms to begin the season, presumably new ones that have the phrase “The Hill” written on them as a nod to their mountainside domain.

On Friday night, the McDowell Titans made the journey up the hill, and, without much opposition, staked a claim to it with an 86-37 blowout victory.

With a distinct size advantage, McDowell (1-0) put together a good balanced effort on Friday with three players scoring in double figures.

Sophomore post Rylan Parkins (3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) had 14 in the first half and 16 points overall in his varsity debut. Parkins made his money on both the low and high post, and the Mountaineers had no answer stopping him as soon as the ball was in his hand.

Senior Jeremiah Ellis (4 rebounds) added 12 points in the paint as well, giving the Titans a 1-2 punch in the frontcourt.

The team balanced that inside game with some good perimeter play as well. Senior Marshall Lamb (4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) added 13 points and Eli Elliott (3 steals, 2 assists), in his first live action of the season, had nine points off the bench. Elliott, recovering from a sprained ankle, did not play in any of the preseason scrimmages.

After letting the Mountaineers get some good looks at the basket early, McDowell ratcheted up the defense and started to pull away, going up by a 20-point margin after one quarter and by 31 points at the half.

With the score 7-5 three minutes into the first, the Titans countered with a 25-7 run. That, combined with mini spurts of eight straight and a 10-1 surge during the second, essentially put the game away.

Defensively McDowell was able to force several turnovers on the perimeter during these runs for easy transition points. Tuscola finished the night with 22 of them.

Most of the third quarter was stagnant for both sides, that was until a 9-0 spurt by the Titans kicked in the running clock on a basket by Jackson Marsh with less than a minute left in the third.

With McDowell up to a commanding 77-34 margin after three, one of the few things holding back the team from making a run at the 100-point mark was the non-stop clock in the final stanza. The Titans did finish the night strong with a 9-3 advantage at the end.

All but one player who got in the game scored for McDowell in the victory. Freshman Roby Franklin had seven points, mostly during the second half. Kyson Rinnert (3 rebounds, 2 assists), Sage Wood, Kaiden Compton and Zack Reese finished with four points apiece. Ashton Burnette had three points. David Olivo (3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Brayden Thompson finished with two points each.

Jett Benson scored 13 points and Peyton Ollis added six points to lead Tuscola offensively in the losing effort.

McDowell will retreat down off the hill and return to Titan Gym for the first time this season on Tuesday against Owen (7:30 p.m. start).