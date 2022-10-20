Stakes are high: Titans travel to Erwin in crucial conference matchup

A year has passed since the McDowell Titans and Erwin Warriors last played football, but for the Titans, the stakes haven’t changed.

As it did in 2021, McDowell (5-3 overall, 2-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) faces a must-win situation tonight in Asheville against the Warriors (3-5, 1-3) if it wants to qualify for the State 4A playoffs for the first time since 2018. Erwin dashed the Titans’ postseason hopes last year with a 25-14 win at Titan Stadium.

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 4-0 7-1 T.C. Roberson (4A) 4-1 6-2 Asheville (4A) 3-1 6-2 McDowell (4A) 2-2 5-3 Erwin (3A) 1-3 3-5 Enka (3A) 1-4 2-5 North Buncombe (3A) 0-4 0-8 Friday, Oct. 14 Asheville 42, McDowell 0 Enka 24, North Buncombe 10 T.C. Roberson 29, Erwin 9 Friday, Oct. 21 McDowell at Erwin T.C. Roberson at A.C. Reynolds North Buncombe at Asheville Enka at North Henderson Friday, Oct. 28 A.C. Reynolds at McDowell Asheville at Enka Erwin at North Buncombe T.C. Roberson at Franklin

Currently, the Titans are ranked No. 34 in RPI among the west 4A teams, making them the second club out if the playoffs started today. A win tonight might just be enough to bump the Titans into the top 32, even if McDowell can’t upset powerhouse A.C. Reynolds in the regular-season finale next week.

“We feel like we’ve got a shot at making the playoffs if we can beat Erwin,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “And we could get a six-win season. So there’s a lot to play for.”

The first step to winning tonight is to forget about last week.

Pretty much everything that could go wrong did for the Titans in a 42-0 home loss to the Asheville Cougars last Friday. McDowell committed three costly turnovers in the first half and ended up with a season-low 59 yards of offense.

“You’ve got to forget it and go on,” said Brewer. “That’s one good thing about this time of year — you don’t have long to celebrate and you don’t have long to stay down in the dumps. It hurt, and it should hurt, but by Monday, you’ve got to be ready to go back to work.”

Against Erwin, that means preparing for a robust passing game. The Warriors love to sling it around, and they have a trio of players perfectly suited to that task.

Senior quarterback Iggy Welch (6-3, 215) is one of the conference’s most prolific offensive players. Welch is 109-of-203 passing for 1,498 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He averages 187.3 yards per game through the air.

Bookend wide receivers Ty Johnson and Demetrase Graves are the biggest beneficiaries of Welch’s talents. Johnson (6-3, 175), a junior, leads the team in receptions with 30 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Rangy senior Demetrase Graves (6-3, 180) has 29 catches for 367 yards and four TDs.

“Those two receivers are really good,” said Brewer. “They’re big, tall kids and they can catch the deep ball. Welch throws the ball well, and he gets the ball out of his hands quickly. Against Reynolds (49-13 loss Oct. 7), Reynolds showed they were going to try and get pressure on him early, and they couldn’t get him. It’s almost impossible to pressure him because he gets rid of it so fast, so it’s useless to try and blitz them much, because you just give up a player.”

Of course, the best way to keep Welch from hurting you is to keep your offense on the field, and the Titans have been successful in that task in almost every game.

Even with last week’s debacle figured in, the Titans are averaging nearly 320 yards per contest, with 250 of it coming on the ground.

Sophomore Josh Ellis has been the primary ballcarrier, running for 1,132 yards and seven touchdowns on 148 carries. Senior Blake Boswell, now fully recovered from a knee injury that sidelined him for several games earlier in the year, has run for 462 yards and six TDs on 55 carries.

Sophomore Job Marsh (9-of-21 passing, 136 yards, 2TDs, INT) has started the last three games at quarterback in the absence of injured senior Ricky Carr, and may get the nod again tonight. Brewer said Carr (ankle) has taken plenty of reps in practice this week, but isn’t close to 100%. Brewer said the Titans would evaluate Carr (34-60, 403, 6TDs, INT) again this morning (Friday) and he will likely be a game-time decision.

Currently, the rest of the roster is healthy, and the Titans will regain the services of junior defensive tackle Jonathan Hall, who missed last week’s game with a hematoma in his upper arm. Hall is sixth on the team with 42 tackles and has a sack and a tackle for loss.

Brewer said it will take all hands on deck to get past the Warriors.

“It’s hard to get a read on them,” said Brewer. “But they played Enka close to the way we played them (Erwin defeated Enka 20-14, while the Titans edged the Jets 21-16), so it seems like the three of us are pretty close together.”

NOTES: Erwin has dropped three in a row and have been outscored 127-22 in that span, but those losses came against the league’s top three teams, Reynolds, Asheville and T.C. Roberson…Erwin will make the 3A playoffs as the Mountain Conference’s top seed regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game, but could drastically improve its seeding if it can win tonight and next week against North Buncombe and finish with an overall record of .500. In split conferences with 4A members, teams must finish .500 or better to be seeded with the No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, they would be seeded with the second seeds and wild cards…McDowell is 1-8 all-time against the Warriors, with the lone victory a 42-28 win in 2012…Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.