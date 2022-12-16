Spartans hand Lady Titans second straight loss

The McDowell Lady Titans knew coming into the season they would be at a height disadvantage most nights, but hoped they could make up for it by forcing turnovers and shooting the ball well from the perimeter.

It’s been a successful formula for the most part, but McDowell just couldn’t balance the equation Thursday in a 41-38 home loss to the South Caldwell Spartans.

It was the second straight loss for McDowell (7-2 overall, 0-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference), and the first win ever for the Spartans (7-2) over MHS inside Titan Gymnasium. South’s win avenged a 48-34 loss to the Lady Titans in the first meeting between the two Nov. 30.

McDowell shot a season-low 21% from the field against South Caldwell’s 2-3 zone defense. The Lady Titans too often settled for outside shots, with more than half their 68 attempts coming from beyond the arc. McDowell finished 7-of-35 from deep.

Meanwhile, the Spartans’ 6-foot-1 Lillie Bumgarner exploited her size advantage in the paint and scored 17 of her game-high 24 points during a third quarter that saw South Caldwell erase a halftime deficit and take the lead for good.

The Spartans got the ball to Bumgarner in a variety of ways in the third quarter. The junior post got numerous point-blank looks at the basket and made 8-of-9 field goals in the period. South outscored the Lady Titans 20-12 in the frame.

South Caldwell led by as many as nine in the third and held a 31-26 edge headed into the fourth quarter before McDowell rallied and gave itself a chance to win.

The Lady Titans methodically worked their way back into it, and trimmed the deficit to 39-36 on Sage Young’s 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play.

Emma Washburn then stole the inbounds pass, and Kimora Stewart’s follow shot off a missed Washburn 3 got McDowell within 39-38 with 34 seconds left.

On the ensuing possession, the Spartans broke the Lady Titans’ full-court press, and Kaylee Anderson scored on a layup to make it 41-38 with 19 seconds remaining. The Lady Titans turned the ball over, and that was the game.

Bumgarner, who pulled 11 rebounds to go with her 24 points, was the only player on either team in double figures.

Young (5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) led the Lady Titans with nine points. Kensly Stewart (2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals) added eight and Kimora Stewart (7 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals) tossed in six.

South Caldwell shot a healthy 44% from the field. The Spartans also held a 36-35 edge on the boards. That helped them overcome 28 turnovers, at least six in every quarter.

McDowell is on the road at Avery Tuesday in its final game before the Christmas holiday break. The Lady Titans will open play in the McDowell Christmas Invitational Dec. 28 against Avery.

South Caldwell (41) Addison Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Setzer 2-5 3-4 7, Kaylee Anderson 2-7 0-3 5, Lillie Bumgarner 10-17 4-8 24, Kristin Barber 0-3 0-0 0, Landrie Smith 2-3 0-2 5. Totals: 16-36 7-17 41.

McDowell (38) Emma Washburn 1-7 1-2 3, Sage Young 3-11 0-2 9, Kensly Stewart 3-14 0-0 8, Faith Laws 1-9 1-2 4, Peyton McPeters 0-2 0-0 0, Kaylin Darveaux 0-1 0-0 0, Kimora Stewart 3-14 0-0 6, Clara McCartha 0-3 0-1 0, Kierstin Kemper 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklyn Thompson 1-1 1-2 3, Emma England 2-5 0-5 4, Abby McMahan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-36 38.

South Caldwell 06 05 20 10 – 41

McDowell 08 06 12 12 – 38

Rebounds: SC (36) MHS (35) Rebound leaders: SC (Bumgarner, Edwards 11) MHS (England 9, Ki. Stewart 7) 3-point goals: SC (2-5) MHS (7-35) SC (Anderson 1-2, Setzer, Barber 0-1, Smith 1-1) MHS (Ke. Stewart 2-5, Washburn 1-6, Young 3-9, Laws 1-8, McPeters 0-2, Ki. Stewart, Darveaux 0-1, McCartha 0-3) MHS assist leaders: (Ke. Stewart, Young, Laws, Ki. Stewart 2) MHS steals leaders: (Ki. Stewart 4) Turnovers: SC (28) MHS (14)