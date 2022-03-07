 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sorting them all out
Sorting them all out

Sorting them all out

McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evaluated for selection by coaches and league officials. The season is slated to begin April 9.

