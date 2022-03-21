Solid finish: Lady Titans place 2nd in track meet

The McDowell Lady Titans finished in a tie for second place in a four-team track meet at Freedom last Thursday, while the Titans placed fourth.

The Lady Titans scored 127 points to place behind Alexander Central (212). Hibriten (127) joined McDowell in second. Freedom (60) was fourth. In the boys meet, Alexander Central scored 234 for the win and was followed by Freedom (128), Hibriten (127) and the Titans (83).

The Lady Titans had a pair of first-place finishers in the meet. Kaylin Darveaux ran a 1:09.7 to win the 400 meters. Anna Carroll took first place in the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 7 inches, as the Lady Titans swept the event. Kelsey McPeters (85-06) took second and Ara Taylor (77) placed third.

The same trio took second, third and fourth in the shot as the Lady Titans dominated the throwing events. Taylor (30 feet) placed second, Carroll (29-05) third and McPeters (28-08) fourth.

Other second-place winners for McDowell included the 4X100 meter relay team, Piper West in the 100-meter hurdles, and the 4X200 relay team.