Solid finish: Lady Titans place 2nd in track meet

The McDowell Lady Titans finished in a tie for second place in a four-team track meet at Freedom last Thursday, while the Titans placed fourth.
The Lady Titans scored 127 points to place behind Alexander Central (212). Hibriten (127) joined McDowell in second. Freedom (60) was fourth. In the boys meet, Alexander Central scored 234 for the win and was followed by Freedom (128), Hibriten (127) and the Titans (83).
The Lady Titans had a pair of first-place finishers in the meet. Kaylin Darveaux ran a 1:09.7 to win the 400 meters. Anna Carroll took first place in the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 7 inches, as the Lady Titans swept the event. Kelsey McPeters (85-06) took second and Ara Taylor (77) placed third.
The same trio took second, third and fourth in the shot as the Lady Titans dominated the throwing events. Taylor (30 feet) placed second, Carroll (29-05) third and McPeters (28-08) fourth.
Other second-place winners for McDowell included the 4X100 meter relay team, Piper West in the 100-meter hurdles, and the 4X200 relay team.
Third-place finishers included Peyton McPeters in the 100 meters, Jayden Ledbetter in the 200, and Claudia Taylor in the triple jump. Placing fourth for McDowell were Ledbetter in the 100 and Selena Vargas in the triple jump. Fifth-place finishers were Tatum Garrett in the 100, McKinna Young in the 400 and Eva Pool in the high jump.
The Titans’ only victory came in the discus, where sophomore Jonathan Hall won with a throw of 118-01.
McDowell’s boys had similar success to their female counterparts in the throws. The Titans had three of the top five finishers in discus. Jake Marsh (111-06) was fourth and Shawn Wild (101-09) was fifth. In the shot, Marsh placed second with a throw of 44-01. Hall placed third with a 37-06.5.
Tyler Clontz had the Titans’ best track finish of the day, placing second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:11. Dom Twitty was second in the high jump.
McDowell was third in the 4X100 meter relay. Matthew Kirkpatrick placed fifth in the 1,600 meters.
McDowell competes at Watauga Wednesday.