Skid snapped: Lady Titans grab first conference win, end 6-game slide

The McDowell Lady Titans put together one of their most complete efforts of the season Tuesday night, and it resulted in their first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win.
The Lady Titans (6-13 overall, 1-8 TMC) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 53-37 win over the Erwin Warriors (11-10, 4-7) at Titan Gym. The victory snapped a six-game skid that began with a 50-49 loss at Erwin on Jan. 14.
McDowell has struggled to put the ball in the basket all season, but it has been competitive against a brutal schedule thanks in large part to its defense. Tuesday, the offense showed up early, and that made all the difference.
“It was, without a doubt, our best overall game,” said first-year head coach Zack McCartha. “We were focused on the game plan for four quarters. Even though there were a couple of little lulls there, we regrouped and picked each other up. It’s been tough for them over the last few games, but they keep fighting, and that says a lot about them.”
Five Lady Titans scored at least seven points apiece in a balanced attack. Freshman guard Kensley Stewart led the way with 12 points and was the only Lady Titan in double figures.
Stewart got plenty of help. Faith Laws (4 rebounds) added nine points, while freshman Sage Young (team-high 6 rebounds) and junior Peyton McPeters (3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) tossed in eight each. Alexis Rhymer came off the bench to chip in seven.
McDowell forced 37 Erwin turnovers, with 24 of them coming on steals. Stewart and Tayla Carson (3 points, 3 rebounds) made off with seven thefts apiece.
All those live-ball turnovers led to some easy buckets and open looks from the perimeter for the Lady Titans, and that was especially evident early in the game. The Warriors turned it over 15 times in the opening quarter and McDowell made the most of the miscues.
Stewart hit a pair of 3-pointers and Laws and Rhymer had one each in the decisive opening quarter. By the time Rhymer made a layup after a McPeters steal and assist with 35 seconds left in the period, the Lady Titans led 16-0.
McDowell was up 26-12 at the half and stretched the advantage to 43-24 after three. The lead reached as many as 23 points in the final moments before Erwin scored the game’s final seven points.
It was the final home game for the team’s lone senior, Aubrey Harris. Harris started the game and contributed two assists and an offensive rebound in the first half.
“Aubrey had been in the program for four years and she’s the only one who has stuck through everything, and that’s been tough, especially through COVID,” said McCartha. “Aubrey’s had a good attitude and she has worked really hard. I’m really proud of her and I thought tonight was a great way to honor her.”
McDowell was at Asheville on Wednesday in a game postponed earlier in the season. The Lady Titans visit A.C. Reynolds on Friday and host T.C. Roberson on Saturday (1 p.m. JV boys start).
Erwin (37) Alivia O’Connor 1-5 2-2 4, Cecilee Silver 5-16 2-2 15, Jeannette Granger 2-7 0-2 4, Madelinn Romsdahl 4-5 0-3 8, Landre Dingman 3-7 0-0 6, Molly Lusk 0-2 0-0 0, Arie Cartledge-Smith 0-0 0-2 0, Hailey Shackleford 0-1 0-1 0, Bianca Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Sanaii Pearcy 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 15-45 3-13 37.
McDowell (53) Aubrey Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton McPeters 2-6 3-6 8, Tayla Carson 0-3 3-4 3, Faith Laws 3-7 1-2 9, Kensly Stewart 5-14 0-0 12, Emma England 0-0 0-0 0, Abby McMahan 1-4 0-0 2, Sage Young 2-7 3-4 8, Abby Wyatt 2-2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Rhymer 3-4 0-0 7, Kennedy Dobson 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylin Darveaux 0-0 0-0 0, Addyson Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-48 10-16 53.
Erwin 00 12 12 13 – 37
McDowell 16 10 17 10 – 53
Rebounds: EHS (36) MHS (26) Rebound leaders: EHS (O’Conner 7) MHS (Young 6) 3-point goals: EHS (4-18) MHS (7-21) EHS (O’Conner, Lusk 0-1, Silver 4-11, Granger 0-2, Dingman 0-3) MHS (Stewart 2-8, Laws 2-4, Carson 0-2, McPeters, Rhymer 1-2, Young 1-3) MHS assist leaders: (McPeters 3) MHS steals leaders: (Stewart, Carson 7) MHS blocked shot leaders: (McPeters, England 1) Turnovers: EHS (37) MHS (26)