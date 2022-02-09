Skid snapped: Lady Titans grab first conference win, end 6-game slide

The McDowell Lady Titans put together one of their most complete efforts of the season Tuesday night, and it resulted in their first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win.

The Lady Titans (6-13 overall, 1-8 TMC) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 53-37 win over the Erwin Warriors (11-10, 4-7) at Titan Gym. The victory snapped a six-game skid that began with a 50-49 loss at Erwin on Jan. 14.

McDowell has struggled to put the ball in the basket all season, but it has been competitive against a brutal schedule thanks in large part to its defense. Tuesday, the offense showed up early, and that made all the difference.

“It was, without a doubt, our best overall game,” said first-year head coach Zack McCartha. “We were focused on the game plan for four quarters. Even though there were a couple of little lulls there, we regrouped and picked each other up. It’s been tough for them over the last few games, but they keep fighting, and that says a lot about them.”

Five Lady Titans scored at least seven points apiece in a balanced attack. Freshman guard Kensley Stewart led the way with 12 points and was the only Lady Titan in double figures.