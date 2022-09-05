 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Satisfying victory

Satisfying victory: Images from last Friday's win over East Rutherford

Images from last Friday's win over East Rutherford

  • Updated
  • 0

The McDowell Titans shut out East Rutherford 26-0 on Friday to improve to 2-1 on the season. Here are some scenes from the game courtesy of photographer Josh Davis.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Friday night sights

Friday night sights

The McDowell Titans hosted Mitchell on Friday in the home opener, and Josh Davis captured these images of folks enjoying the sights and sounds…

Titans hammer Mitchell 9-0

Titans hammer Mitchell 9-0

A successful first week at home is in the books for the McDowell Titans varsity soccer team as they walloped Mitchell 9-0 with the mercy rule …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban