Satisfying victory: Images from last Friday's win over East Rutherford

McDowell Titan defenders Cade Helms, left, and Jonathan Hall bring down an East Rutherford ball carrier during Friday's 26-0 shutout win on the road. Helms had six tackles and Hall five as the Titans held the Cavaliers to 65 total yards.
Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com
McDowell defensive backs Marshall Lamb, 80, and Deviyn Cash celebrate a big play during Friday's win while sideline assistant Everett McCartha looks on and smiles.
Running back Josh Ellis looks for a crease in the East Rutherford defense. Ellis ran for 93 yards and a score on 16 carries.
McDowell quarterback Ricky Carr takes a snap.
Titans offensive line coach Darren Benfield looks at an alignment along with injured guard Colby Carr during Friday's win.
McDowell's Blake Boswell runs for some of his 102 yards during Friday's win. The Titans host Avery on Friday night in the final nonconference game.
Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...
McDowell Titan defenders Cade Helms, left, and Jonathan Hall bring down an East Rutherford ball carrier during Friday's 26-0 shutout win on the road. Helms had six tackles and Hall five as the Titans held the Cavaliers to 65 total yards.
Photos by Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com