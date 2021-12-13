Respectable finish: Titans place 9th at loaded Falcon Frenzy tournament

The McDowell Titans wrestling team finished a solid ninth place in an outstanding, multi-state, 24-team field at the West Henderson Falcon Frenzy Tournament Saturday.
McDowell had one third-place, a fourth-place and three sixth-place finishers in the event, and scored 100 team points. The Titans were two points in back of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference member North Buncombe (102).
Robbinsville won the tournament with 261 points and was followed in the top three by North Henderson (164) and TMC power Enka (160).
Senior 220-pounder Collin Campbell had the best day among the Titans’ entries, placing third. Bruin Lytle (170) placed fourth in his weight class.
Morgan Repasky (106), Rylan Patterson (113) and Luke Roberts (126) scored sixth-place points for the Titans.
Campbell opened with a bye and then dropped a hard-fought 8-7 match against Mason Dockery of Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tenn.
In the consolation bracket, Campbell pinned Erwin’s Jake McAbee. He captured a 6-4 win over Enka’s Elijah Park to land in the consolation semifinals against Pisgah’s Noah Sepulveda. Campbell edged Sepulveda 3-1, advancing to the consolation finals, where he scored a 12-5 victory over Madison’s Alex Kerns.
Lytle also received a first-round bye, and then clipped Gibbs’ Carson Reep 3-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. Lytle was pinned by eventual champion Lucas Kendall of Clinton (Tenn.), but then fought his way back through the consolation bracket.
Lytle pinned Crest’s Evan Cross, Polk’s Logan Rhodes and Asheville’s Adlai Kohn to make the consolation finals. Lytle fell 7-4 to Brevard’s Jacob Stockton for third place.
Repasky went 1-2 to earn sixth place at 106. Her victory came via pinfall over Chase’s Austin Mathis.
Patterson got a first-round bye and then pinned Mason Phillips of T.C. Roberson to make the quarterfinals. Patterson fell in the next bout and dropped to the consolation round where he scored two victories to finish 3-2 for sixth place.
Roberts (126) pinned West Henderson’s Levi Worsham in the second round, but lost his next one and ended up in the consolation bracket. There, Roberts went 2-1, dropping a hard-fought 4-3 decision in the fifth-place match.
Josh Burnette (160) and Jesse Barrier (195) each won two matches. Hunter Kirby (152) and Samuel Rhom (182) won one apiece.
McDowell also entered a team in the junior varsity tournament and placed eighth out of 21 participating squads.
Cole Barrier (285) finished second in his weight class, going 3-1 on the day. Bryson Stines (220) placed third in his weight class, while James Day (285) finished fourth.
Nicholas Brown (152), Jayden Jones (195) and Hector Rodriguez (285) won one match apiece.
The Titans (10-1) open TMC action tonight when they host league foes Roberson and Asheville along with non-conference foes Hickory.