Respectable finish: Titans place 9th at loaded Falcon Frenzy tournament

Lytle also received a first-round bye, and then clipped Gibbs’ Carson Reep 3-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. Lytle was pinned by eventual champion Lucas Kendall of Clinton (Tenn.), but then fought his way back through the consolation bracket.

Lytle pinned Crest’s Evan Cross, Polk’s Logan Rhodes and Asheville’s Adlai Kohn to make the consolation finals. Lytle fell 7-4 to Brevard’s Jacob Stockton for third place.

Repasky went 1-2 to earn sixth place at 106. Her victory came via pinfall over Chase’s Austin Mathis.

Patterson got a first-round bye and then pinned Mason Phillips of T.C. Roberson to make the quarterfinals. Patterson fell in the next bout and dropped to the consolation round where he scored two victories to finish 3-2 for sixth place.

Roberts (126) pinned West Henderson’s Levi Worsham in the second round, but lost his next one and ended up in the consolation bracket. There, Roberts went 2-1, dropping a hard-fought 4-3 decision in the fifth-place match.

Josh Burnette (160) and Jesse Barrier (195) each won two matches. Hunter Kirby (152) and Samuel Rhom (182) won one apiece.