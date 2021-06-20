Repasky places 2nd in State tourney

By Marty Queen
McDowell Titans 106-pounder Morgan Repasky finished second in the state girls’ wrestling championship last weekend.
Repasky (20-4) fell to Hoke County’s Laila Sa of Hoke County in the finals. Sa defeated Repasky by an 18-5 major decision in the championship match.
Repasky advanced to the finals with a pinfall win over Glennin Hanson of North Henderson. Prior to that, Repasky pinned Tori Strickland of Polk County. In the first round, Repasky pinned Hannah Bahasaun of Weddington.
Titans 113-pounder Marissa Hughes also competed in the state championships.
