Repasky places 2nd in State tourney
McDowell's Morgan Repasky celebrates a win during a recent match. Repasky finished second in the N.C State girls' wrestling tournament last weekend.

McDowell Titans 106-pounder Morgan Repasky finished second in the state girls’ wrestling championship last weekend.

Repasky (20-4) fell to Hoke County’s Laila Sa of Hoke County in the finals. Sa defeated Repasky by an 18-5 major decision in the championship match.

Repasky advanced to the finals with a pinfall win over Glennin Hanson of North Henderson. Prior to that, Repasky pinned Tori Strickland of Polk County. In the first round, Repasky pinned Hannah Bahasaun of Weddington.

Titans 113-pounder Marissa Hughes also competed in the state championships.

