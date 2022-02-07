 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Repasky finishes runner-up in state tournament
Repasky finishes runner-up in state tournament

McDowell Titan wrestler Morgan Repasky finished as state runner-up for the second consecutive season in the N.C. Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament in Greensboro last weekend.

Repasky, a sophomore who has started all season for the Titans at 106 pounds, competed in the 107-pound weight class in the girls’ tournament.

After receiving a first-round bye, Repasky pinned Purnell Swett’s Martha Dominguez in the quarterfinals.

Repasky then pinned Glennin Hansen of North Henderson in the semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship bout.

Robbinsville’s Aynsley Fink pinned Repasky in the finals.

Repasky also finished second in the state in the tournament as a freshman last spring.

The event was sanctioned by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association in conjunction with the North Carolina chapter of USA Wrestling. There were 12 weight classes.

