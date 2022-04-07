Peppering the net: Lady Titans' attack relentless in 6-0 win over Erwin

The McDowell Lady Titans and Erwin Warriors hit the pitch Wednesday, trying to get a match in before an approaching storm ended things.

In the end, the Lady Titans unleashed a veritable tornado of offense to claim their first win of the season, a 6-0 thumping of the Warriors. McDowell (1-10 overall, 1-4 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) built a 4-0 halftime lead and cruised home with a pair of extra goals in the second half against Erwin (0-11, 0-5).

Sophomore Yamilet Otero and junior Naomy DeJesus each scored a pair of first-half goals, and Jennifer Garcia and Marissa Miller added a goal apiece in the second half.

Otero’s first score came in the opening three minutes when she banged home a goal off a direct kick from just outside the box. Otero scored again 10 minutes later on another direct kick, this one from the opposite side of the field.

Those goals opened the floodgates, and the Lady Titans spent most of the rest of the half attacking in Erwin territory. DeJesus found the net twice before intermission, once on an assist from Valentina Trujillo and once on a Piper West assist.

Erwin opened the second half with a sense of urgency and mounted a few attacks, but Lady Titans goalkeeper Becca Lewis thwarted the Warriors each time.

Garcia’s goal came in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and Miller’s shot capped the scoring later in the half. Jasmine Sorto picked up two assists in the second half and Otero was credited with an assist as well on Garcia’s goal.

McDowell is on the road next Tuesday at R-S Central in nonconference play. The Lady Titans host A.C. Reynolds in TMC action the following Tuesday.