Panthers too much for Lady Titans
  • Updated
McDowell's Jasmine Sorto kicks the ball upfield during a recent match. The Lady Titans fell 7-1 to Hibriten Friday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans couldn’t contain the scoring ability of the Hibriten Panthers and fell 7-1 in a nonconference soccer match Friday evening.

McDowell (0-5) fell behind 4-0 in the first half, with each Hibriten goal coming on kicks from outside the box.

The Lady Titans got one of those goals back when senior Jennifer Garcia found the upper-90 with a blistering shot that left the Panthers’ goalkeeper flat-footed.

That trimmed the margin to 4-1, but McDowell got no closer. The Lady Titans mounted more of an offensive threat in the second half and had several shots on goal, but Hibriten outscored them 3-0 after the break to account for the final.

McDowell was on the road at T.C. Roberson (2-2-1) in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener Monday night. Results were not available at press time. After that, the Lady Titans’ next match is at home against North Buncombe next Monday.

