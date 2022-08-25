Mountain matchup: Titans host Mitchell in home opener

Note: "Tonight" in the story refers to Friday.

The Mitchell Mountaineers’ rise to football prominence over the last decade has been nothing short of startling to longtime observers.

Once a perennial doormat, Mitchell, which visits Titan Stadium tonight in McDowell’s home opener (7 p.m. kickoff), is now the standard by which all but a handful of mountain programs are judged.

The Titans (1-0), coming off a dramatic and hard-fought 39-36 win at R-S Central last Friday in the season opener, will try and reverse their recent fortunes in the venerated rivalry with their 1A neighbors.

It’s a series that goes back to 1977 and was once dominated by the Titans, who won 20 of the first 23 meetings between the two. McDowell still leads the series 26-17, but Mitchell has taken six in a row and 10 of the last 13 from the Titans. None of the last five games between the two has been any closer than 30 points.

But McDowell comes into tonight’s game with a good head of steam. The Titans moved the ball at will against R-S Central last week. Only a couple of kneel-downs, one at the end of the half and one at the end of the game, kept McDowell under the 500-yard mark in total offense.

The Titans weren’t as sharp defensively, but got the job done when they needed to, stopping a potential game-winning drive by the Hilltoppers with a clutch sack on fourth down in the final minute of play.

“After watching the film, it looked about like it did from the sideline,” said Titans head coach Darrell Brewer. “We looked as good on offense as I thought we did, and we looked just as bad on defense as I thought we did.

“But we bowed our backs when we had to and did what we needed to do.”

The Titans got an outstanding game from quarterback Ricky Carr. The senior completed the first nine passes of his first varsity start, and finished 10-of-14 for 127 yards and a touchdown. A pair of McDowell running backs, senior Blake Boswell (18 carries, 150 yards, 3TDs) and sophomore Josh Ellis (18-159), passed the 100-yard mark as well.

Senior tight end Jeremiah Ellis caught four passes for 96 yards, and his sack ended the Hilltoppers’ final drive. Defensive end Dawson Bartlett made a team-high nine tackles and added a sack.

While the Titans were battling R-S Central – the lead changed hands six times in the second half – the Mountaineers were making short work of McDowell’s Mountain 3A/4A Conference running mate Erwin. Mitchell rolled up 460 yards of offense in a 42-19 throttling on the Warriors’ home field.

It was the kind of blowout you might expect from a team that went 13-3 last season and advanced all the way to the State 1A championship game before falling to Tarboro 28-7.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Travise Pitman, have gone 81-15 over the last seven seasons, seemingly reloading with one do-it-all quarterback after another.

Senior Ty Turbyfill (6-0, 195) has assumed that role the last two years, and didn’t disappoint Friday, going 7-of-10 for 130 yards against Erwin while running for two scores. Behind Turbyfill, junior running back Gage Young (6-2, 180) and senior Chad Giarusso (5-10, 205) ran for 127 and 109 yards respectively, going for a pair of touchdowns apiece.

The group operates behind a mammoth offensive line; Mitchell has five linemen 6-foot-3 or taller on the roster, and the smallest one weighs 255. The line earned high praise from Brewer.

“Their o-line is very good,” said Brewer. “In fact, they might be the best group we’ll see all season. The quarterback is good; he’s about as good a runner as they have and he throws it well, too. The transfer from Avery (Giarusso) is a good runner too, and he’s a great kicker who has really helped them out.”

Giarusso put four of his seven kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks last week, and punted once for 44 yards.

Obviously, stopping the Mountaineers will be a tall order, and the Titans have shifted some personnel around up front after last week’s sub-par performance. Most notably, junior Colby Carr is moving from defensive end back to the middle linebacker spot he occupied last season.

Meanwhile, senior all-conference linebacker Majesty Summey, who recorded seven stops against R-S Central, may be unavailable tonight. Summey has a nagging knee injury from the preseason, and had to have fluid drained earlier in the week. Thankfully, Summey’s x-rays were negative. He’s scheduled for an MRI and could be a game-time decision.