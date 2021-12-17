Middle schools: West McDowell takes down East on wrestling mat

The West McDowell Middle School Spartans wrestling team took care of business on Thursday afternoon, beating cross-town rivals East McDowell 94-12 inside The Arena at Spartan Gymnasium.
West claimed victory in 16 of the 18 scheduled bouts, 10 of them by pinfall.
Hudson MacKinnon (76 pounds) started the dual off with an easy, first-period pin of East McDowell’s Hayden Edwards.
The Spartans took a total of four matches by forfeit; Eli Allison at 86 pounds, Harper Thompson at 90 pounds, Cadence Anderson in the 98-pound weight class and Hunter Pittman at 160.
Bryson Page kept the string of victories going at 106 pounds with an opening period pin against Athan Guffey.
The first non-pin of the match occurred at 113 pounds when West McDowell’s Angel Guardian shut out Orrin Queen 10-0.
Other pinfalls by Spartans included Tyler Smith (120), Zeb Koone (126), Rhyne Nichols (138), Jeremy Berry (145), Oakley Keaton (152), Haze Helms (170), Kane Thomas (195) and Jacob Thomas (220).
The most competitive bout of the day was at 132 pounds as West’s Andrew Repasky survived East McDowell’s Tiaj Thao by an 8-7 decision. Repasky was firmly ahead 8-3 going into the final two minutes when Thao quickly pulled off four points. In the last minute of the match Thao had an opportunity to break free from Repasky on the mat but was unable to as time expired.
The Trojans did break through in two of the weight classes; 182-pounder Will Griffin secured a first-period pin against Zeke Blanton, and in the finale, heavyweight Brandon Cervantes defeated West McDowell’s Eli Daly. Cervantes, at the beginning of the second period, escaped Daly on the mat. The match remained at 1-0 going into the third when Cervantes performed a takedown of Daly, quickly securing a pin.