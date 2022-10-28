 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MHS roundup: Titans soccer, JV football teams wrap up seasons

  Updated
McDowell jayvee quarterback Danny Brown sets to throw. The Titans fell 35-8 to A.C. Reynolds in the season finale Thursday.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportphotography.com

The McDowell Titans varsity soccer team finished the 2022 season on Wednesday night with a 5-0 loss at Titan Stadium to A.C. Reynolds on senior night.

The Rockets did all of their damage in the first 20 minutes of game time, scoring five goals, with four of them coming in an opening five-minute salvo.

Senior midfielder Christian Mihalik accounted for two of those goals, the first coming inside the opening minute of play and the other coming on a free kick from about 25 yards away.

Jarod Glenn, sophomore Hudson McGuire and junior Kevin Diaz finished off the flurry with a score around the 18th minute.

After getting out to an early lead A.C. Reynolds (17-1-4 overall, 9-1-2 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) worked its reserves into the game and failed to add to the lead.

McDowell (2-14-2, 0-12) had two good looks at the goal during the first half, but both attempts by senior Jesus Lopez were caught near the net.

Titan goalkeeper Jair Altamiraro finished with nine saves in his final match.

Titans drop JV finale to Rockets

It was also a rough ending for the McDowell Titans junior varsity football team on Thursday evening in a 35-8 loss at AC Reynolds.

The Rockets soared out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and were never in any danger through the course of the game.

McDowell was able to get on the scoreboard early in the second half when freshman Dominic Twitty intercepted a pass attempt and ran it back for a touchdown.

The Titans finish the 2022 campaign with a 6-4 mark and a 3-3 slate in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play. McDowell won three of its four non-conference games and was off to a 6-1 start before losing the last three contests of the season.

