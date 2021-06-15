MHS names McCartha Lady Titans head coach

Zack McCartha is coming home.
The former Lady Titans assistant who has been head coach at Mitchell for the past five years has been named the new McDowell girls’ basketball coach, MHS Athletics Director Joe Cash confirmed Tuesday.
McCartha, 40, takes over for Jennifer Kinninger, who stepped down last month after 10 years at the helm. The McDowell County Board of Education approved the hire at its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
McCartha, a 1999 graduate of McDowell High and a standout athlete during his high school career, was a varsity girls assistant and jayvee girls head coach for five seasons at MHS prior to accepting the Mitchell job.
“It’s a good feeling,” said McCartha, who grew up learning the trade from his mother, the late Jane McCartha, a longtime coach at the junior high level. “It’s something I’ve really looked forward to my whole life. It’s been something that’s been on my mind since I was a little kid, whenever I was going back and forth to practices with my mom and we were going to every Lady Titan ballgame there was. It’s definitely good to be back home, to be closer to my family. I’m five minutes from the school, and that will mean a lot.”
McCartha compiled an 89-35 mark at Mitchell. His teams won the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference’s 1A title three times and the overall championship once, going undefeated last season. McCartha led the Mountaineers to the state sectional finals three times and to the West Regional championship game the last two seasons. He was named 2021 WHC and District Coach of the Year for his efforts. As jayvee head coach at McDowell, he posted an astonishing 88-1 mark in five seasons.
In addition to coaching basketball, McCartha will also return as an assistant on the Titans football staff. McCartha served as defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator during his time at Mitchell as the Mountaineers emerged as a mountain area powerhouse. Prior to that, he was offensive coordinator at McDowell when the Titans put up the only two 4,000-yard seasons in school history (2012 and 2015).
Kinninger, who went 161-86 in her decade as Lady Titans head coach, stepped down in May, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. The Lady Titans were 3-6 in the COVID-shortened 2021 season, and lost five key players to graduation.
McCartha said he’s anxious to get started.
“I’m excited to be here,” he said. “We’re going to dig in there and do all we can. We’re going to work hard and get better every day.
“The coaching staff and I will help grow the players both as people and student-athletes. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Lady Titan basketball program.”
Current Lady Titans assistant Cheyenne Matson will remain with the program, added McCartha.
McCartha said leaving Mitchell was difficult and he enjoyed his time as part of the Mountaineers athletic program.
“They’ve (the basketball players) worked really hard and they’ve done everything I’ve ever asked of them,” McCartha said. “It’s been a real joy to be able to coach them the last five years and to be a part of Mitchell High School. They’ve been really good to me and I appreciate them and everything they’ve done for me.
“We’ve got some good (football) coaches. (Head) Coach (Travise) Pitman does a phenomenal job and I’ve been real fortunate to have been around those coaches, and we’ve had some dang good players, too.”
McCartha and his wife, Ashley, have two children, Clara, 12, and Everett, 7. The family already lives in McDowell County.