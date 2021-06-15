MHS names McCartha Lady Titans head coach

In addition to coaching basketball, McCartha will also return as an assistant on the Titans football staff. McCartha served as defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator during his time at Mitchell as the Mountaineers emerged as a mountain area powerhouse. Prior to that, he was offensive coordinator at McDowell when the Titans put up the only two 4,000-yard seasons in school history (2012 and 2015).

Kinninger, who went 161-86 in her decade as Lady Titans head coach, stepped down in May, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. The Lady Titans were 3-6 in the COVID-shortened 2021 season, and lost five key players to graduation.

McCartha said he’s anxious to get started.

“I’m excited to be here,” he said. “We’re going to dig in there and do all we can. We’re going to work hard and get better every day.

“The coaching staff and I will help grow the players both as people and student-athletes. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Lady Titan basketball program.”

Current Lady Titans assistant Cheyenne Matson will remain with the program, added McCartha.

McCartha said leaving Mitchell was difficult and he enjoyed his time as part of the Mountaineers athletic program.